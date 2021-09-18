MSI, monsters and Yamaha sports teams join forces





Wednesday, September 15th, MSI announced a partnership with Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGPe Sports Team. MSI’s innovative products that perform well in the esports industry are unanimously endorsed by gamers, making MSI a world-class gaming brand. Yamaha Motorcycle’s high speed and outstanding performance on race tracks have cemented its position as the world’s most valuable motorcycle brand. MSI and Yamaha have decided to establish this partnership based on similar core values ​​and principles in their respective fields.

“The common pursuit of performance, speed and experience between MSI and Yamaha derives from passion and craftsmanship, which creates the driving force for e-sports riders to win between the virtual and real worlds,” MSI said. Marketing Vice President Sam Chang said. “The partnership between MSI and the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP eSports Team is an unprecedented opportunity. It’s also a great opportunity to take the brand to a new level, following our brand recognized by gamers in the eSports industry.”

MSI sponsors all kinds of high-end gaming products and accessories for esports teams, provides esports riders with more robust and suitable equipment for daily training, cooperation in various activities and races and brand exposure. Increased opportunities. truck.

“We are excited to join the partnership with MSI, the world’s leading gaming brand, which has proven its passion for high-tech innovation in the development of top-level gaming hardware for over 30 years,” said Marketing and Yamaha. Communication manager for Motor Racing and Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP. “MotoGP e-sport is still relatively new, but Yamaha Motor Racing is playing a leading role. For MotoGP e-sport, it is the first team to sign a dedicated e-sports rider and the most active. It was the MotoGP team. Even the most skilled gamers were hampered by the lack of technology, further emphasizing the importance of good hardware. MSI desktops and laptops give riders the honor of MotoGP esports titles. It’s the perfect gear to offer you the best chance of fighting in the Global Series and Rising Star Championship, respectively. “

