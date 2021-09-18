A design incubator designed to become a global destination for startups





The Calamasary-based Technology Innovation Zone is home to the second Super Fabrab in the world after the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Imagine a global tech giant like Google or Apple hosting a product launch in Kochi a few years later.

It may sound ridiculous, but the Kerara Startup Mission Digital Hub (KSUM), launched Saturday at the Calamasary-based Technology Innovation Zone (TIZ), makes the state an intellectual hub for technology startups. The ambition to change was ignited.

The design incubator is located in the center of the hub, spanning 2 square feet and with an investment of Rs 1 billion. The logical next step after installing some Fab Labs, 20 Mini Fab Labs on campus, and Super Fab Labs on TIZ. Ashok Kurian Panjikaran, KSUM’s manager (business development and incubation), envisions design incubators to be the world’s largest incubators for startups to turn ideas into products by facilitating product design and rapid prototyping. I am.

TIZ boasts the second Super Fablab in the world after the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. We provide sophisticated machines for turning ideas into products.

Digital Hub isn’t limited to design incubators, but has proposed many other innovative projects over the next few years. An important proposal is a healthcare incubator for cancer research, which is mainly affiliated with the Kochi Cancer Center. Efforts are underway to get more partners involved in the project.

A memorandum of understanding has been signed with global electronics giant Mouser Electronics to establish a center of excellence in a digital hub that provides expertise to technology starters. The idea is to turn it into an electronic hub for electronic hardware, chips, components and more.

Discussions are underway with the US-based Habitat Foundation to establish a shelter incubator for innovative, sustainable and destructive construction methods. Panjikaran states that innovative solutions around the world are identified through scouts and handhelds.

In addition, the hub has a coworking space for startups and a state-of-the-art 500-seater theater that can host multiple conferences and global product launches.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/design-incubator-envisioned-to-become-global-destination-for-startups/article36532218.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos