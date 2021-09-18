Virginia Governor Ralph Northam-September





Governor Ralph Northam of RICHMONDG today announced an additional appointment to his administration.

Commonwealth Secretariat

Abbey Phillips, Assistant Secretary of the Union Abbey Phillips has been appointed Assistant Secretary of the Federation. She served as Senator Jennifer McClellan for nearly a decade and represented McClellan in 2012. Abbey is a co-founder of Collective 365 and has been a volunteer at Henrico CASA since 2008. Focus on management, planning, and policy from Virginia Commonwealth University Social Work School.

Appointment of board of directors

dental clinic

Dr. Sidrabat of Midlothian, Associate Dentist, Spencer Dental Jamia K. Dawson, DDS * of Newport News, General Dentist, Affordable Virginia Dentist and Implant Lynchburg Dr. A. Ronald Hendricksen, Dentist

Forestry Committee

Jennifer Gagneon of Hiwasy, Extension Associate, Virginia Tech, Brian Irvine of Courtland, Senior Operations Forester, Roseburg Resources. Carolyn Mulligan of Midlothian, District Manager of American Forest Management. Circle Enterprises Chad Shelton of Pittsylvania County, Manager, HJ Shelton Logging Inc.

Long-term care manager committee

Pam Dukes of Fincastle, Retired Jenny Inker * of Williamsburg, Assistant Professor and Co-Director of Gerontology, Virginia Commonwealth University Health College, Ashley B. Jackson, LNHA, MBA of Chesapeake *, Senior Executive Retirement Unlimited Director of Inc., Lisa Kirby of Suffolk, Executive Director of Riverside Health System, LLH Nursing Facility Ann L. Williams of Henrico, Retired Interim Education Dean, Germanna Community College

Nursing committee

Teri Crawford Brown RNC, MSN, CPPS of Richlands, Lead Administrative Supervisor, Clinch Valley Health Laurie Buchwald of Radford, Womens Health and Family Nurse Practitioner, Virginia Womens Health Margaret Joan Friedenberg * of Richmond, Retired, Commonwealth of Virginia Cynthia Swineford * of Prince Bon Secours Mercy Health, Vice President, Southside Health Science University, George County

Board of Directors of the Virginia Museum of Natural History

Lisa L. Carter * of the University of Richmond, Director of Innovation and Sustainability Technology, Arthur V. Evans, D.Sc. * of Ashland, Assistant Professor of Biology, University of Richmond Randolph Macon University, Smithsonian Faculty of Insect Research Collaborators

Potomac River Fisheries Committee

Norfolk Christina Everett, Hampton Roads Director, Chesapeake Bay Foundation

Southwest Virginia Cultural Heritage Foundation

Mary Anholbrook, Bristol, Community Leader

Virginia Labor Development Commission

Xavier L. Beale * of Smithfield, Vice President of Trades, Newport News Shipbuilding, Huntington Ingalls Industries Lynne Bushey * of Arlington, Senior Vice President, CGI Doris Crouse-Mays * of Vinton, President, Virginia AFL-CIO Paty Funegra * of Waldorf Jimmy Gray *, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Huntington Global Development Advisor, La Cosina, Virginia, Maryland, Vice Mayor Nathaniel X. Marshall * of Lynchburg, BWX Technologies, Inc. Community Relations Manager, Richmond’s James Jim T. Monroe *, Chief Experience Officer, Midlogian’s Cisco AppDynamics Carrie Roth *, Founder, Virginia Beach’s Rerouted Becky Sawyer *, Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer, Richmond’s Sentara Healthcare Anne Jolly Schlussler *, Partner and Founder, Clarity Technology Partners Raheel Sheikh * Prince William County, President of Nationwide Management Corp, John David Smith Jr. *, Mayor of Winchester, Winchester Travis W. Staton *, Abindon, President and Chief Management of United Way of Saw Head of Zuzana Steen *, Micron Technology, Inc., Western Virginia, Manassas. Director of Academic and Community Relations.

Virginia Council on Environmental Justice

Fernando Mercado Bioland, Charlottesville, Former White House Liaison US Environmental Protection Agency, University of Virginia Law Student

Virginia Foundation for Humanity and Public Policy

Alexandria Megan Beyer *, Cultural Advisor, Megan Beyer Associates

University of Virginia Innovation Partnership

Richard Hall *, Martinsville, Managing Director of Orion Capital

* Indicates reappointment

