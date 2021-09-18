Celebrate excellence across technology disciplines





The UAE’s technology sector has, of course, emerged as one of the fastest growing industries in the country while setting a global benchmark.

Whether it’s artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, cloud computing, or machine learning, the country is making great strides in terms of innovation and progress. The deployment of 5G Internet networks is driving the proliferation of smart services, machine-to-machine communication, and connected transport. Therefore, large investments are being made in IT infrastructure building initiatives and technologies that enable efficiency.

As the technology sector gets more attention, the Gulf Business is preparing to launch new products and initiatives that can provide deeper insights into the sector, emphasizing the outcomes. A new magazine will be published shortly (details coming soon), but we’ll also launch the GB Tech Awards next month to honor the various organizations and individuals who are driving the future of the local technology industry. ..

Although very difficult last year, tech giants have offered some of the best and most innovative digital products and solutions. At the GB Tech Awards, we would like to take advantage of the opportunity to toast these important achievements.

The GB Tech Awards celebrate and celebrate the success of businesses and individuals in areas such as digital transformation, cloud, cybersecurity, blockchain, and artificial intelligence. The event recognizes technological and commercial innovation and entrepreneurial excellence. Awards and categories are based on current market trends, including:

Consumer Technology The Middle East and Africa (MEA) Personal Computing Devices (PCD) market, which consists of desktops, notebooks, workstations and tablets, recorded 36.6% year-on-year growth in the first quarter of 2021 and has recently Regions since the first quarter of 2006, according to IDC reports. With the availability of devices that stimulate the automation of everyday chores, the demand for new consumer technology products is also growing rapidly.

With each new development, consumers expect more features in their devices, forcing manufacturers to constantly innovate in terms of technology, design and engineering.

Enterprise Technology Middle Eastern countries, especially GCC countries, are early adopting cutting-edge digital technology, supported by governments that are actively diversifying their economies. Investment in digital transformation and innovation is projected to account for 30% of total IT spending in MEA and Turkey by 2024, up from 18% in 2018, according to an IDC report.

The public and private sectors have made great strides in establishing a robust digital infrastructure that supports innovation and opens up new economic possibilities. It also attracts investments from various technology vendors.

Despite the ongoing pandemic of digital transformation, companies that have made steady progress on their digital transformation journey are demonstrating improved operational resilience. There has been a move towards digital penetration before the Covid-19, but the pandemic is accelerating the process and appears to gain even more momentum in the future.

According to Cloud IDC, spending on public cloud services is expected to increase by 26.7% to over $ 3.7 billion in MEA and Turkey this year. Increasing demand for cloud-based solutions during Covid-19, expanding business by regional market leaders, increasing investment in cloud-based technologies for smart city projects, and government initiatives in space are cloud Growth of computing solutions and services.

Artificial intelligence PwC is projected that AI could contribute up to $ 15.7 trillion to the global economy in 2030, with the Middle East accounting for 2% of AI’s global profits, or $ 320 billion. Both the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia have put AI at the center of their economic strategies over the next decade, and countries such as Egypt and Qatar have also established initiatives to strengthen the application of emerging technologies.

The adoption of the Internet of Things (IOT) IoT is already an integral part of the digital transformation process in the Middle East. Organizations across the region are using the IoT to achieve goals ranging from asset utilization and risk management to creating entirely new business models.

Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) According to a new report released by PwC Middle East, AR and VR will contribute $ 4.1 billion to the UAE economy by 2030. Most of the contribution to the UAE economy is AR ($ 2.8 billion) VR will provide $ 1.3 billion. PwC estimates that by 2030, AR and VR will enhance 0.6% of jobs (more than 40,000 people), and this technology will also have a significant impact on domestic employment.

The sectors expected to have the greatest impact are healthcare and retail.

According to a study released by blockchain and fintech law firm Clifford Chance, MENA’s fintech sector is deploying digital platforms to change the client experience, save costs and comply with data rules. As a result of national financial institutions, it will reach $ 2.5 billion by 2022.

The United Arab Emirates, especially Dubai, is at the forefront of blockchain technology adoption in the Middle East, and Bahrain and Saudi Arabia are also at the forefront of this area. The Emirates Blockchain Strategy 2021 aims to use blockchain technology to convert 50% of government transactions to a blockchain platform by the end of the year.

Agritech In the Middle East, with the growing importance of food security, there is growing interest in investing in agricultural technology (Agritech). According to Wamda, there were 33 agreements among agricultural technology companies totaling $ 250 million in investments disclosed between 2014 and 2020. Development of that agricultural ecosystem.

Cyber ​​Security In line with all of the above trends, the government is striving to build a secure digital environment, which makes cyber security one of the major growth areas within a wide range of technologies. is. Strong growth is expected in the cybersecurity industry, especially in the United Arab Emirates, supported by advances in big data storage, AI and blockchain.

The UAE’s National Cyber ​​Security Strategy, announced in 2019, aims to build a secure and powerful cyber infrastructure in the country. Saudi Arabia was also ranked second in the world in its cybersecurity efforts by the Global Cybersecurity Index 2020.

Meet the Jury The GB Tech Awards Judging Committee is attended by two industry experts from the acclaimed GCC organization.

Dr. Hamad Khalifa al-Naimi, Director of Telecommunications Division, ICT Center, Abu Dhabi Police Headquarters

Al Nuaimi worked for the Abu Dhabi Police Department as a network engineer in 2002. At the same time, he received a CNET diploma from the City of Al-Ain College of Technology (HCT) and a bachelor’s degree in computer networking. He then served as Network Section Manager at the Abu Dhabi Police Department from 2005 to 2009 and from 2012 to 2016.

In 2009, he moved to New York, where he earned a master’s degree in telecommunications network management. A prominent advocate of telecom and technology, he is also the co-founder of Digital Barza, a community of over 100 CIOs and CISO members seeking to accelerate the process of knowledge sharing and exchange.

Dr. Jasim Haji, President of Bahrain Artificial Intelligence Association

Dr. Jassim Haji has over 30 years of experience in managing and managing aviation, hospitality, technology and telecommunications, and is an international expert, strategist and researcher in AI and digital transformation.

He began his career at Sprint Telecommunications in London, joined Gulf Air as a network engineer in 1985, and moved to Sabre, American Airlines’ travel IT solutions company. In 2008, he moved to Gulf Air as director of the IT department. He has served on the Board of Directors of Middle East Hospitality and Tourism Technology Providers and on the SITA Council on behalf of the Middle East and North Africa.

