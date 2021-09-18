TechCrunch Disrupt 2021 User Guide – TechCrunch





TechCrunch Disrupt 2021 is approaching in just three days. Here are all the how-to guides you can expect from Disrupt.

The main show will start on Tuesday 21st, but some sneak peaks and extras will be down on Monday. Please log in to Hopin by noon on Monday to catch everything. Includes a special series of speed networking sessions. One participant will be selected from each session to receive a limited edition TechCrunch Disrupt swag bag. All sessions are in Pacific Standard Time.

Monday, September 20-Networking Session

12:30 pm – 1:00 pm PST: Peer-to-Peer: Investors: Disrupt Connect, connect, gain insights and share expertise with investors in the community. 1:00 pm – 1:30 pm PST: Peer-to-Peer: Early Founder: Meet the founders launched at Disrupt, share insights and expand your support network 1:30 pm – 2:00 pm PST : Full Stack: Meet Data Analysts, Engineers, Hackers, Data Scientists, Software Developers Who Drive Your Technology. 2:00 pm – 2:30 pm PST: BIPOC and Women of Disrupt: All women and BIPOC (and all allies) participating in Disrupt participate in this Roundup to inspire each other and grow their networks. Let me do it. 2:30 pm – 3:00 pm PST: B2B2Connect: Are you working on a product that facilitates business prosperity? Share ideas with SaaS and the enterprise community. 3:00 pm – 3:30 pm PST: DNA / Tech: Meet scientists who are using technology and engineering to make advances in health and biology. 3:30 pm – 4:00 pm PST: Planet / Impact: Are you passionate about influencing our planet? Join us in this networking session focused on sustainability, green tech and clean tech projects. 4:00 pm – 4:30 pm PST: MoneyMatters: A network of power brokers that change the face of financial services, banks and cryptocurrencies. 4:30 pm – 5:00 pm PST: Actuators: Discover builders who automate our lives with robotics and hardware, and scientists who create artificial intelligence that drives everything. 5:00 pm – 5:30 pm PST: Stations: Share insights with people pushing the boundaries of mobility, including drone technology, self-driving cars, and transportation.

Stage Disrupt has two main stages: the Disrupt stage and the Extra Crunch stage. The Disrupt Stage features the Startup Battlefield, in addition to the most well-known interviews and panels in the tech industry. The Extra Crunch Stage is full of how-to lessons, especially for the founders. The full agenda is here.

Beyond the main stage of Breakout Session Disrupt, you can join a small, interactive gathering packed with lots of advice, insights, and values ​​to get answers to your pressing questions. In addition, you will need an Expo Pass to stand in front of these sessions. Do you have access? Get your Expo Pass here for free until Monday. All sessions are in Pacific Standard Time.

Tuesday

9:00 am – 9:50 am: Revolutionize the global metaverse economy with VCoin 9:00 am – 9:50 am: $ 49 billion developer landscape at Dell 10:00 am – 10:30 am: at Mambu Complete Me 11:00 am – 11:30 am: Save Life with Precision Biology, Mayfield 11:00 am – 11:30 am: Workflow Dark Matter: Great Opportunity for Business Technology 11:35 am – 11: 55 am: Take care of the next generation at Mayfield 12: 00pm – 12:50 pm: Powering Whats Next: Insights from the Enterprise Software Market by Vista Equity Partners 1:00 pm – 1:50 pm: Demo Derby – Innovative How startups are disrupting the status quo with data analytics, AI, and the latest app development by Google Cloud 2:00 pm – 2:50 pm: Prosper with an unbound workforce at Velocity Global

Wednesday

9:00 am – 9:30 am: Belgium Startup Pitch Competition hosted by hub.brussels 9:00 am – 9:50 am: TTA Taiwan Pavilion Pitch Off Session – Healthcare and Enterprise 10:00 am – 10:50 am: Achieving Sustainable IT with Prometheus Grafana and Hardware Sentry 11:00 am – 11:33 am: Korea Pavilion Pitch Session – KOTRA Sponsored 11:00 am – 11:50 am: US Healthcare Hacking: A Simple Platform How Can Help Solve America’s Most Complex Cedar Care Healthcare Problems 12:00 pm – 12:50 pm: Using Momentive.ai, Using Agile Market Research Throughout Product Lifecycle Accelerate growth. Direct Sales Business on Google 2:00 pm – 2:50 pm: How to Use Intuit to Approach Financing from Corporate VCs

Thursday

9:00 am – 9:55 am: How to Build a Remote First Engineering Culture Remotely 10:00 am – 10:50 am: TTA Taiwan Pavilion Pitch Off Session – Smart Tech 11:00 am – 11:55 am: Moore’s Law of Software Onboarding Time, Flatfile 1:00 pm – 1:50 pm: Top Japanese startups tout exciting new technologies!Watch a live JETRO pitch session from 1pm to 1:50 pm: Build a startup brand on Canva using visual communication

One of the things that the participants of the Roundtable Disrupt enjoyed most at our event was a meaningful small group discussion. Join us in these intimate virtual conversations about funding, security, recruitment, and common founder issues. Attendance restrictions are restricted for these special sessions to reduce conversations, so be sure to arrive early to secure a seat.

Tuesday

11:00 am – 11:30 am: How Netflix Saved Cybersecurity with Cyvatar 2:30 pm – 3:00 pm: CISO2CISO: On the Wrong Side of the Cyvatar Confusion 3:00 pm – 3:30 pm: Neesha Tambe, TechCrunch’s Most Difficult Founder Issues

Wednesday

11:30 am – 12:00 pm: Why can’t I stop ransomware? Cyvatar and 1:00 pm – 1:30 pm: Worry about hiring startups with Eric Eldon, TechCrunch 2:45 pm – 3:15 pm: Financing challenges with Jordan Crook, TechCrunch

Thursday

10:00 am – 10:30 am: Eric Eldon, TechCrunch’s Trouble with Recruiting Startups 12:00 pm – 12:30 pm: Jordan Crook, TechCrunch Financing Challenges

Partner Sessions It’s hard to pick the one that’s most exciting because so much is happening during the meeting. Don’t miss these very interesting partner sessions on the Extra Crunch Stage.

Tuesday

9:45 am – 10:05 am: Bioplatform to save the planet in Mayfield 10:45 am – 11:05 am: Want to build a space business? For Aerospace Corporation 12:25 pm – 12:45 pm: Inaugural Connection IT Superheroes Awards Category Winners 1:25 pm – 1:45 pm: How Circles $ 45B’s Public List Changes SeedInvest Startup Financing 2 : 25 pm – 2:45 pm: Humanization of AI: How brands revolutionize the customer experience in an increasingly digital world with Soul Machines

Wednesday

9:45 am – 10:05 pm: Illuminate the Next Great Entertainment Frontier: Connected TV Metaverse with Foxxum | rlaxx TV 10:45 am – 11:05 am Mayfield’s New Human and Planetary Health Pioneer 12:25 pm – 12:45 pm: Drive the SME economy with Xero cloud technology 1:25 pm – 1:45 pm: Why employers are ignoring the big ones Checker 2:25 pm – 2:45 pm Candidate pool needed for today’s growth: Raised the seed round.Preparing for Series A with Samsung Next 2:45 pm to 3:05 pm: Power Generation: The Next Frontier of American Business with Ford Motor Company

Thursday

9:40 am – 10:00 am: Rewire your brain to improve quality of life in Mayfield 10:40 am – 11:00 am: Expand your business with employees everywhere with upwork Creating Value 11:35 am – 11:40 am: EsriHackathon Finalist Demo 12:20 pm – 12:40 pm: CruzFoam Elimination of Styrofoam Protection Package 1:25 pm – 1:45 pm: Encryption with KuCoin Missing block to bring to the masses

Pitch Sessions TechCrunch likes nothing more than a good startup pitch-and Disrupt has a lot of them. In addition to the famous Startup Battlefield contest, exposition startups get a chance to shine in these sessions. All sessions are in Pacific Standard Time.

Tuesday

10:00 am – 11:00 am: Startup Alley Pitch Session 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm: Startup Alley Pitch Session 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm: Startup Alley Pitch Session

Wednesday

9:00 am – 9:30 am: Hub-sponsored Belgian Startup Pitch Competition.Brussels 9:00 am – 9:50 am: TTA Taiwan Pavilion Pitch Off Session – Healthcare & Enterprise 10:00 am – 11:00 am: Startup Array Pitch Session 11:00 am – 11:33 am: Korea Pavilion – by KOTRA Startup Pitch Session 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm: Startup Alley Pitch Session 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm: Startup Alley Pitch Session

Thursday

9:00 am – 9:50 am: Startup Alley Pitch Session 10:00 am – 10:50 am: TTA Taiwan Pavilion Pitch Off Session – Smart Tech 11:40 am – 12:20 pm: Pitch Deck Disassembly 1:00 pm – 1:50 pm: Top Japanese startups launch exciting new technologies at JETRO

Expo and Expo Crawl Our exposition is flooded with early-stage founders launching new and exciting products. We have put some dedicated time on the agenda to catch up with these enterprising entrepreneurs. Search Expo on the agenda and bookmark those sessions. Fun and prizes Disrupt isn’t all a serious business. We have put together fun things and games. Once you’ve downloaded and completed the Disrupt Passport, you’ll have the chance to win a VanMoof X3 e-bike, Bose noise-canceling headphones, or a Sonos Beam soundbar. Did you miss a session video and transcript session? All Extra Crunch Stage and Disrupt Stage recordings will be posted to the Disrupt event page at the end of the show. In addition, you can read the transcript on Otter.ai. An otter that gives participants free access for one month using the promotion code TCDISRUPT2021. See you at Disrupt.

