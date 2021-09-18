GovTech Accelerator, what is it accelerating?





Many Wellingtons are unaware, but the solution to their housing problem is in their backyard, Wellington City Council employee Erica Richards tells the audience at Creative Headquarters.

She wears an unlocked T-shirt with the brand name, and the two icons of the house form u and n. The pitch is Ted Talk style for strict PowerPoint and mostly pitch black rooms.

The solution she is marketing is really in everyone’s backyard. She throws a satellite map of dense Wellington Street, with circles drawn around every little lawn.

These backyards are where real estate owners can build the 30,000 homes they need in the capital, but the problem is that these owners are subdividing or building additional homes behind their current homes. There is no such thing.

What people really need is to simplify the entire consent process, draw the types of homes these amateur developers can build there using templates, and know what the resource consent rules are. An online portal that enables you.

Unlocked wanted to put more homes in the backyard of the home.

Government agencies will pay $ 50,000 each as part of the GovTech Accelerator Program and hand over the full amount to staff for three months of work at Creative HQ.

Unlocked was proposed in 2018 as part of the GovTech Accelerator Program and allows you to track the progress of your ideas from cached website entries.

It’s not a long history. For most of 2019, the website remained an online form that people could sign up for.

Then it disappeared.

Until Wednesday, a team from the Ministry of the Environment participated in the GovTech Accelerator Pitch. The opening line of their presentation provided by Dan Harvey looks like this:

Someday I want to put another building on my property, I’m probably thinking of a cabin or sleepout.

Accelerators were first seen as a way to enter the $ 400 billion GovTech market.

I don’t know what this kind of rule is … I think it’s pretty easy to find information online … You might be surprised that this isn’t the case in most parts of New Zealand.

The Wellingtons GovTech Accelerator Program was initially proposed in the hope of bringing great digital richness to the capital, but now people are asking what it is accelerating.

The program was launched in 2015 as one of the world’s first GovTech programs. Originally part of the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment’s R9 Accelerator Program, it has the ability to bring together energetic technology entrepreneurs and government agencies to create new digital businesses that can generate revenue and solve pressing public problems. Advocated.

GovTech Jonnie Haddon’s creative HQ head says the accelerator has changed direction from the beginning.

When the scheme was spun off to its current form in 2018, acquiring part of the $ 400 billion global GovTech market was still advertised in press releases as a primary objective.

However, like startup businesses that aim to emulate, this scheme has its own gist.

Once aimed at bringing together tech entrepreneurs from around the world to solve big government problems, now we need a government department and our own staff will come up with solutions. Something that doesn’t have to be a digital business idea.

Martin Kraft, a tech investor and fellow of Sir Edmund Hillary, is one of those who is a little confused about the current direction of the scheme. He has a hard time understanding the difference from a three-month brainstorming session.

If we weren’t accelerating these people equally and towards a good business model, what are we accelerating towards?

Danu Abeysuriya, Chief Technology Officer of Rush Digital, said the accelerator appears to contain elements of other similar schemes that have failed in large private companies.

Danu Abeysuriya says he saw a similar accelerator scheme fail in the private sector.

According to Abeysuriya, there is no financial incentive for startup founders to commit to ideas for years and work long hours after these employees return to the department.

Many of these employees are paid 9 to 5 shifts, discouraging them from holding their careers or working long hours to pursue ideas in addition to their existing work, and additional financial. No reward can be expected.

The only benefit [for the employees] That’s what I was responsible for, says Abeysuriya.

Critics say civil servants have no incentive to continue pursuing these ideas outside the accelerator.

There are no cherry blossoms over there. I go back to my daily work, salary, meetings with managers, and bulls … 360 reviews.

In a quieter tone, there are people in the capital who quietly question what Wellington will get from it.

Wellington NZ, a payer-funded organization, funds parts of its program to a level not disclosed by GovTech accelerator leaders. Westpac also paid a portion and signed up for the sponsor for $ 375,000 over three years.

Still, there are many GovTech accelerator fans. Holly Norton, Senior Project and Partnership Manager at Sustainable Business Network, will carry out the process for the second time this year.

Some question the direction of the accelerator and the benefits it brings.

Norton has previously worked in the government sector and previously experienced an accelerator program as part of the Wellington City Council team that carried out accessibility projects.

She says the condensed three-month time frame puts time pressure on people to come up with solutions and reduces processes that can take months or years within the government.

This is a three-step process that emulates the types of sprints found in startups. In a five-week stint, employees conduct a number of extensive interviews to define issues, followed by a one- or two-day intensive, short project design phase. Many tests to refine the concept.

GovTech has been modified to focus on accepting civil servants throughout the startup process.

This is in contrast to the more common government procurement process, which can take up to two years to design a solution through a business case.

According to Norton, the solution builds so quickly that it doesn’t avoid large business cases, it just builds something.

Each year, you get 8-10 different government agencies and within 13 weeks you are tackling the most annoying and most annoying issues in the book.

Creative HQ Head of GovTech Jonnie Haddon states that teams participating in accelerators often combine personnel from different government departments. This is also brought in if they have the specific expertise they need.

Civil servants will be seconded to the accelerator for three months.

According to Haddon, the problem with the accelerator’s initial focus was that the government sector didn’t want to let go of its most important features or outsource the biggest problem to newly established startups.

So what we did was OK, take the agency, skill up the staff with this process, this methodology, and ultimately they are responsible, so the agency is the owner of the result creation. Is to do.

And if they start up, bid, or serve in-house, all of these options are fine, program-born options.

Haddon believes that civil servants are publicly motivated to solve these major problems, and it is this motivation that relies on those who follow them even after leaving the accelerator.

He also believes Wellington is gaining international attention for innovation in public services, and as accelerators grow, it will attract more companies to the capital that wants to create this kind of solution. prize.

Wellington will never be a financial hub in London, or a startup hub in Silicon Valley, and we don’t want it either.

Proponents of GovTech say they survive long business case-driven processes with time pressure.

But we have a really unique story and unique suggestions and suggestions. Innovation and public service innovation are the true strengths of this country, especially this city.

For the high price of $ 50,000, this is a way to make sure the department has skin in the game. Hope these government bosses feel more pressure to use these ideas after forking a lot of money to create them.

According to Kraft, this means that the process is effectively controlled by the government sector. They decide exactly who will participate, what problems they want to solve, and what will happen to these ideas afterwards.

Martin Krafft says the GovTech process is too boxed in.

Contrary to the type of approach you would expect to see in a real startup, the focus is on unconstrained.

When it comes to turning Wellington into a hub for government innovation, the big problem here is government procurement. Risk-averse procurement managers regularly keep out local digital innovators who don’t have a brand name like Microsoft or a solid track record, Kraft said.

He believes that the government sector can drive innovation simply by making data within the organization open and freely available to everyone.

Its a very, very bottled, boxed approach. Compare that with what the government says. Look here. With these open data interfaces, all the code is online here.

How many people will use their free time from Friday to Sunday to code a new public transport information system or a new wastewater early warning type platform?

The difference, of course, is that the government is no longer in full control.

Networking and pitch meetings are part of the GovTech process during times of low lockdown.

Rob Deakin, Resilience Manager at Toit Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand, is joining this year’s GovTech Accelerator and wants to create a solution that gives public and government agencies easy access to timely information in the event of a disaster. I think.

It’s a problem people have long recognized, but he wants accelerators to create something concrete and make it easier for departments to take action on this issue.

He says weeks of interviews related to setting the issue really force him to look at these systems from a civilian perspective at the end of the issue.

GovTech has run out of Wellington’s Creative HQ, but some question the benefits it brings to the capital.

I am truly grateful that the accelerator program has truly focused on this and has given senior management the opportunity to offer concrete solution possibilities that they can lag behind.

But what happened to that old idea, unlocking, which recently emerged in a slightly different way?

John McDonald, Home Development Manager at Wellington City Council, said the project was superseded by the Rubric project (consensus improved under the rules).

The rubric interface is very different from the cleverly designed prototypes on display on these PowerPoint slides in 2018.

Norton says that what happens afterwards is a decisive factor in the success of GovTech Accelerators.

She says government agencies involved in GovTech need to trust the solutions they get from accelerators and put them off when employees return to their daily lives.

These solutions will help a lot of people, so it’s worth listening to.

You really need to help your people.

