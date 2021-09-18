First Ohio Tech Day aims to seed the state’s digital workforce





Still, the organizers are not yet focused on numbers.

“The reality is that we are building this for the future,” Berry said. “We hope this is an annual event that people can look forward to and plan for.”

And he said the program was about building resources to help “kids get excited about technology” as much as it was that day. Many of the main live events and subsequent small activities are cataloged on the Ohio Tech Day website and are always accessible to teachers and students on demand. (Go to ohiotechday.org to register and find out more about our products.)

“September 24th is a celebration day, which helps to increase urgency and excitement from an organizational point of view, but we have already discussed how this work lives all year round. I’m trying to understand, “says Berry.

Ohio Tech Day is the brainchild of the Ohio X Education and Labor Relations Commission. Jessica Cohen, Cleveland-based Verizon Community Engagement Director, is part of the committee.

According to Cohen, wireless network operators employ about 2,300 people in Ohio and, prior to COVID, regularly schedule career day-type visits “at many schools” throughout the state. She sees September 24 as an opportunity to “expand what we’ve done in some schools, become part of Ohio Tech Day’s resources, and share it throughout the state.” increase.

As part of Tech Day’s contribution, Verizon will premiere a self-produced educational video on 5G to help teachers and students understand technology and what it means for those who join the workforce. is. The company recently debuted Verizon Innovative Learning HQ, a free online portal. This portal provides educators with STEM lesson plans and the opportunity to develop qualified professional skills.

“Ohio Tech Day allows us to share our new resources with a much wider audience than contacting school districts one at a time,” Cohen said.

Mr. Berry said he was impressed with the time and effort that Ohio companies spent creating individual TechDay activities. One example is a coding tutorial designed by Joot and Dolr of Cincinnati-based Columbus. Participants will learn how to use the R programming language to create interactive Ohio scholarship maps from publicly available data.

“In another case, Ohio State University (university) builds a virtual conversation event with students doing interesting things with technology, and when high school students come to Ohio State University, this is you. You will be able to experience, witness, and participate as part of your education. “

