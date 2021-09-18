Technology, Lego and Innovation Guide Legally Blind Camel Farmers





Langling wild camels in Western Australia is far from the small German towns and makes a difference for some dairy farmers.

Dr. Max Bergman lives in Morangap near Toudiay, where his wife and young family tame wild camels for camel dairy products.

With just a few percent of sight, legally blind farmers, Paralympics, and researchers use innovation and technology to drive their businesses.

After earning a PhD in plant physiology, Dr. Bergman moved to life on land.

Dr. Max Bergman believes he has the happiest camel on the planet. (

ABC Midwest Wheatbelt: Samiru Mitchell

)

“I’m always doing what I love right now, including camels,” he said.

“I love farming and I love driving tractors.

“Just because I have impaired vision doesn’t mean you can’t do it. There are ways to avoid it, and the technology is absolutely incredible.”

Dr. Bergman was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa at the age of eight and has had diminished vision ever since.

“There is a blind spot in the center of the eye, leaving only peripheral vision,” he said.

Build trust

Dr. Bergman procures wild camels from the hinterland of central Australia and trains them to milk with mobile dairy products.

Most of the milk is used in a variety of skin care products, freeze-dried powders, and some are used for drinking.

Dr. Bergman said he was often asked how to handle camels, saying that he needed planning, structure and trust.

“I think camels are certainly connected to me differently than the visible,” he said.

“I only trust them. I think I have that internal trust, and I’m not afraid, and they feel I may not be able to see correctly. I think that there.

“But I think my attitude, my overall movement around them, is very reassuring, and I have never had a real problem.”

Dr. Max Bergman describes his camel as a “gentle giant.” (

ABC Midwest Wheatbelt: Samiru Mitchell

)

Dr. Bergman said he not only uses the technology available, but also remembers the movements around the mobile milking system.

“Just three steps to the left, one step forward, then touch this rope. Do this. I’m just getting used to it,” he said.

“Obviously, if things aren’t in the right place, I don’t like it. Then suddenly I look like a blind man.”

He also set up the system to help him navigate the properties.

“We put big white corflute signs on every fence and strategically put them,” he said.

“If you do too many signs, you’re really confused. Suddenly you can drive between two false signs. This can have a very negative impact on your fencing system.”

He installed a GPS automatic steering control system on the tractor to navigate the farm.

“When you’re using a larger machine and we’re trimming, you recently have GPS technology that can literally put a monkey there,” he said.

“At the push of a button, the tractor is perfectly straight.

“I always say it’s a good time to be blind because of technology.

“I got my PhD on a computer with a screen reader. The technology is great.”

Innovative thinking

However, there are times when a simple idea is best.

Dr. Bergman said the design of Australia’s first mobile camel dairy product requires innovative thinking.

“I’m blind, legally blind, and it’s very difficult to come up with plans and drawings, so when I designed the system, I had to actually imagine it,” he said. Said.

“I have this vision. For example, I always say,” I’m blind, but I have a vision. “

“So I had to figure out the whole system, how it works, and how I did it by actually playing with the kids.

“We used Lego to set up the yard and milking system and performed different scenarios over and over again.”

Get the latest local news

Dr. Bergman said the mobile milking platform was born out of a desire to be more sustainable.

“We created a decentralized system, so instead of taking cows to cows, we are now trying to take dairy products to cows,” he said.

“It is this innovation that allows camels to stay in the meadow for 100 percent of the time.

“They don’t have to go back to the structure of the garden. I think we have the happiest camels on the planet.”

Dr. Bergman says camels are affectionate. (

ABC Midwest Wheatbelt: Samiru Mitchell

)

Dr. Bergman said he had a special bond with his camels and that they had unfairly gained a reputation for being a creepy spitter.

“They are so warm that I always call them gentle giants,” he said.

“They are not” flying “animals, so they are quite different from horses and cows.

“The whole psychology is like a dog, that is, it’s like imagining if you like dogs and have hundreds of them.

“They get closer to you and some of them, if you get a real companion, they come and snuggle up, and it’s just great to be around them.”

Although the day-to-day operations of camel farms are busy, Dr. Bergman finds his motivation and determination to continue daily when in the paddock.

“When your favorite camel appears and puts your head on your shoulders, close your eyes for a moment. It’s the magic that’s so calming,” he said.

“It just moves on to you. It gives me the feeling that you are doing the right thing. Just keep doing what you are doing.”

Chris Kerr is a recipient of the ABC Regional Storyteller Scholarship and a partnership initiative with the International Day of People with Disability.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/rural/2021-09-19/innovation-guides-legally-blind-camel-farmer/100435644 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos