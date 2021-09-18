This MBA startup matches talent with top tech jobs





Alban Auffray has always been a person, and this passion has led him to a career in human resources development. However, after working with consumer goods giant Mars for 16 years, Alban decided that it was time for a new challenge. It’s about starting his own HR startup.

For him to succeed, Alban needed to extend his knowledge of the business world beyond human resources. That’s where the business school came in.

I’ve been an entrepreneur since I graduated from Alban. His technology-driven HR startup, AiNova, combines top talent with tech work.

This is how his MBA helped him on his journey from an HR professional to a startup founder.

Lisbon MBA Catalog Selection | Nova

Lisbon MBA Catholica | Nova quickly stood out in its global outlook when Alban embarked on a business school choice.

The program is a joint venture with MIT Sloan by Nova SBE and Católica-Lisbon, two top European business schools based in Lisbon.

Lisbon MBA International, a full-time 12-month program, was ranked number one in the International Course Experience by the Financial Times in 2021 for the fourth consecutive year, with 61% of the class consisting of international students.

One of Alban’s highlights was the MBA collaboration with the MIT Sloan School of Business in Boston. MIT Immersion is a one-month program that gives students the opportunity to take classes with world-renowned MIT Sloan professors covering topics such as innovation and entrepreneurship.

“The connection with MIT was a big asset,” explains Alban. He believes that being able to meet new people and hear new perspectives was an additional bonus.

The opportunity to study in Lisbon itself was also fascinating.

“I chose Lisbon because Lisbon is so well known at the Web Summit,” explains Alban. “The city has a big European technology scene and Lisbon is an international capital with a high quality of life.”

MBA Entrepreneur Support

During his MBA, Alban was able to take advantage of several opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs.

MBA courses in entrepreneurship, digital marketing, strategy and value creation can be very helpful in becoming an entrepreneur in Lisbon. They really mean it and provide the basic foundations needed to create a profitable business.

Students like Alban also have the opportunity to participate in entrepreneurship programs that allow them to develop ideas and receive advice and guidance. This lab inspired Alban to set up his own company, AiNova.

This program helped us to develop our knowledge of people and management through the People and Organization module, as well as to confirm our love for human resources.

As a people-focused expert, the connections he made during the program were especially highlights. In fact, he eventually started his business in partnership with another MBA classmate.

“The MBA helps us connect with people internationally and at the same time helps us with the methodology for physically setting up a company,” Alban recalls.

Matching top jobs in talent and technology

The most notable relationship Alban made was with his AiNova co-founder Patrick.

Together, the pair solves HR challenges with state-of-the-art technology by combining their professional experience with what they have learned in their MBA to match their technical talents with their best work.

Applying technology to HR issues hasn’t been a huge leap forward for Alban. Prior to starting his HR career, he earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering. Work on Mars was often centered around IT and digital teams.

So far, their company has grown stronger and faster with a team of data engineers, data scientists and analysts and a pool of talent.

Alban’s goal is to leverage his dynamic understanding of HR management to make recruiting all involved parties easier than ever.

“Working with people means constant skill improvement, learning and adaptation,” he explains. “Things can change very quickly and you need to be ready to embrace that change.”

Lisbon MBA Details:

