Facebook VP disagrees with reports claiming to know about multiple flaws that the platform doesn’t fix





Facebook’s Vice President of Global Affairs has criticized a series of articles in The Wall Street Journal that reported that social networks are aware of a number of platform-wide issues that harm users, but fixing them is not possible. Almost none.

In a Facebook blog post, Nick Clegg is absolutely legitimate to explain how to address some of the issues outlined in the journal report, but the story is what we’re trying to do. It writes that it contains a deliberate misunderstanding of. , And terribly mismotivated Facebook leadership and employees.

This week, the journal published a series of deeply reported articles on Facebook based on a review of internal documents, and the company’s platform has many harmful flaws, often only the company fully understands. I concluded that.

The story contained details about the XCheck program, which was found to exempt the journal from celebrities from Facebook’s standard moderation rules. Take a look at an internal survey showing that the photo platform Instagram has problems with the mental health of young users. How the changes Facebook made to the algorithm increased engagement, but did it actually make users more angry? How the platform will be used in trafficking, and how the CEO Mark Zuckerbergs initiative to promote the COVID-19 vaccine has attracted anti-vax activists to flood Facebook with barriers to vaccinated content. See employee concerns about. You can read the full text of the Facebook file series here.

Two senators from the Commerce Commission, which oversees consumer protection, began investigating after a journal report that Facebook recognizes that Instagram can be harmful to teenage girls. Said.

In a blog post, Craig said the claim that Facebook conducted the survey and systematically and intentionally ignored the findings if they were inconvenient for the company was false. [W]e fundamentally rejects this false characterization of our work and the imposition of company motives.

The Wall Street Journal did not immediately reply to an email asking for comment on Saturday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/9/18/22681056/facebook-vp-disputes-report-wall-street-journal-instagram-teens-clegg The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos