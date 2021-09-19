Deltarune 2 is free as the world smokes now





Screenshot: Toby Fox

After waiting three years for news about the next chapter in the Deltarune series, indie developer Toby Fox Surprise announced earlier this week that it will be released on September 17th. When I tried to download it was very big and the whole Itch.io crashed temporarily.

Deltarune is a new series of games that looks like they’re set in the same universe as the super-popular Undertale. Like that game, Deltaruneis was developed by Toby Fox, but this time we’re working with a team of other developers, not just Fox. The first chapter of Deltarune was also released as a surprise when it was released in 2018.

The hype surrounding this new chapter was huge, and when it was released, the demand for games caused the Itch.ios server to crash for about 5 minutes, slowing the performance of users trying to access the store for another 8 minutes.

Like the first chapter released three years ago, Deltarune Chapter 2 is free to use. On the game’s official website, creator Toby Fox explained why the latest chapters are available for free.

The world has become really tough these days for everyone. So I decided to release DELTARUNE Chapter 2 for free. Like a pet cat that drops insects on your front door, I can take pride in showing you the strange things I’ve come to. I don’t know if it helps, but I hope so.

In that same post, Fox elaborated on how the next chapter in the Deltarune saga would be released, and explained that they would all be released at the same time when they were finished. These future chapters aren’t free, instead the full game is sold and definitely costs more than UNDERTALE. No dates have been specified for fans to expect Deltarune Chapters 3, 4, and 5.

Deltarune Chapter 2 is currently available for PC and Mac.

