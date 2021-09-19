Pixalate: 59% of children’s apps removed from the Apple Store did not have a privacy policy





According to a report of apps removed from Pixalate’s first half of 2021, privacy policy was not detected in 59% of Apple and 25% of apps removed from Google’s list. Google did not detect a privacy policy in 26% of apps delisted from Russia. Apple did not detect a privacy policy in 60% of apps that were delisted from China. In addition, 66% of delisted Google apps have at least one dangerous permit, 27% have access to GPS coordinates, and 19% have access to the camera.

With a total of over 813,000 apps, over 9 billion downloads, more than 86% of which target children under the age of 12, have been removed from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. After analyzing over 5 million mobile apps, the report found that consumer privacy and security, as well as the security of advertiser brands, could be compromised. In particular, apps that are removed from the list can remain installed on consumer devices even after they are removed from the app store.

Apps can be removed from the list for a variety of reasons, from relatively malicious ones (such as app store policy violations) to benign causes (such as developer withdrawal). The report does not claim or assign a reason for delisting. In addition, delisting initiators are not publicly available information, so it is often not possible to know if the deletion was triggered by the app store or by the developer.

The Pixalates Data Science and Analyst team analyzed more than 5 million apps and app developers excluded from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store from January 1st to June 30th, 2021. If an app exists in a particular app store within a certain amount of time, the app is considered excluded. During the period of interest, then it was deleted.

Read the full report by Pixalate.

