Google Awards Help Researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles Map California Climate Hazard





UCLA Associate Professor Miriam Marlier received one of the first awards from Google’s new Research Scholar Program for her project on mapping complex climate hazards in California.

Google’s new Research Scholar Program has funded up to $ 60,000 to 77 early-career faculty members working on cutting-edge research.

Noam Rosenthal, a PhD student at the Institute for Environment and Sustainability working with Marie, said the Research Scholar Program will sponsor a project in line with Google’s mission to use computing to organize information. Said that there are many.

According to Rosenthal, Marie could use a grant to hire Rosenthal to collaborate on a project to investigate wildfires, extreme heat and air pollution in California.

Climate-related hazards are often the result of multiple interacting physical processes, Marlier said. The combination of these processes can have environmental and social implications.

Marlier, an assistant professor of global environmental change in the Environmental Health Sciences Division of the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, scientists typically study climate hazards individually, but with a grant, they leverage Google’s cloud computing. He said he would be able to map compound effects.

Rosenthal and Marlier have decided to use Google Earth Engine, a cloud computing platform open to academic researchers, to analyze satellite data and complementary ground measurements to measure these complex climate hazards. I am planning.

Marie said the platform could be used to study the dynamics of meteorological disasters over time and space and plan to focus on wildfires, heat waves and droughts.

With the Google Earth engine, Marlier’s lab can analyze areas of the Earth’s surface and divide them into grids. Each box is assigned a value that represents a value such as temperature.

“We’re dealing with a lot of data, which can be computationally expensive,” Rosenthal said. “With Google’s tools, everything runs on Google’s servers, so anyone can seamlessly perform these large, computationally intensive spatial analyses.”

Rosenthal wants to use grants to analyze climate change on a small spatial scale and capture small changing trends between areas with different resources.

The grant will provide an opportunity to focus on their topic next year, Marie said. Without the grant, they wouldn’t have been able to devote a lot of time and energy to their research, she added.

Marie said the project would simultaneously study multiple climate-related hazards, take the study to the next level, and better map and understand the most vulnerable communities, including California.

Marie and her lab have been studying climate-related hazards for the past few years. Katherine Brenner, a fourth-year student in environmental science, is studying natural and working land exposure scenarios in Marlier’s lab.

Brenner said he looks forward to this opportunity to use Google’s resources to help find the population most affected by a particular natural disaster event to protect the community.

“Disasters caused by wildfires and climate change are affecting the environment and human health. It’s important to reach out to other scientists and the general public,” Brenner said.

Marie said the project she is working on is related to California’s current record-breaking heat and wildfire season.

While the issue is highly relevant in California, according to Marie, other parts of the world are also suffering from the effects of complex climate hazards, and their research is important for public health preparedness.

Rosenthal and Marlier’s goal is to build a public online tool that allows users to see the dynamic data representation of each region of the state over time. This allows you to find out what the greatest climate-related hazards are and how they are changing over time. ..

For the past decade, Californians have experienced climate change in the form of wildfires and have seen how it affects the air they breathe, according to Rosenthal.

In the future, Marlier wants to work with researchers working on health datasets to determine if there are differences in the health impacts of people at risk for multiple or single climates. thinking about.

“Climate change is here and we need to find ways to adapt. Exacerbating hazards is an important concept for our unpaid resilience,” Rosenthal said. .. “That’s the problem we want to clarify.”

