Apple suddenly sees a stunning iPhone 13 price surprise





With the iPhone 13 now on sale and millions of orders placed, Apple fans also need to know about the amazing recent changes Apple has made to the price of the iPhone 13.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro

Surprisingly, Apple has confirmed that the iPhone 13 series backglass is now priced at the same price as the iPhone display repair. This decision can save buyers hundreds of dollars. In addition, owners of iPhone 12 models will also benefit.

Apple is analyzing the changes on the official iPhone Repair and Services page. For AppleCare + subscribers, damage to the display and back glass in the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 range costs only $ 29 to repair, the company said. Previously, the back glass was classified as other damage, but it was a really spectacular price for those who didn’t sign up for the service.

iPhone 13 Pro Max-$ 599 iPhone13 Pro-549 $ iPhone13-449 $ iPhone13 mini-399 dollars

Please note, AppleCare + is not cheap. You pay from $ 149 (or $ 7.99pm) for basic iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini protection and $ 219 (or $ 11.49pm) for additional theft and support. This jumps to $ 199 (or $ 9.99pm) for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, and $ 269 ($ 13.49pm) for additional theft and support. Yes, there are many, but now it’s an essential upsell of the border for all iPhone 13 buyers.

Apple iPhone 12 models receive the same new cost savings

Apple

That said, there are more concerns about the news. The iPhone 13 leak suggested that Apple was looking for a more efficient way to replace the back glass of news phones to reduce costs. AppleCare + pricing suggests Apple found it, but the combination of nearly identical hardware and a company that retroactively incorporated last year’s model makes me doubt this. In addition, it’s a reasonable question to ask why iPhone 12 owners have faced such high prices so far.

Whether Apple is improving this news for its customers or seeing it as historic exploitation depends on your attitude towards the general company. On the other hand, Apple does not offer the upgraded Apple Care + service to older iPhones such as the iPhone 11 series and iPhone X. This definitely shows that these customers want to buy the iPhone 13.

That said, if you or someone you know owns an iPhone 12 or plans to buy an iPhone 13, you should be aware of these significant service changes. Ultimately, it’s a highly welcome upgrade that can help convince iPhone fans to let go of their money. That’s unless they’ve seen the first iPhone 14 image.

