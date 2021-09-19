Apple Watch 7 Upgrades: What You Need to Know About Trade-in Old Watches to Get the Best Deal





Apple announced a new Series 7 lineup this week, but it won’t be there until “this fall.”

Apple

At the virtual product launch event on Tuesday, Apple announced the lineup of new iPad models, the Apple Watch Series 7 and iPhone 13. The new Apple Watch will arrive later this fall, starting at $ 399. In addition, the new device will run WatchOS 8 (available with iOS 15 on September 20th). This provides a larger and more durable screen, new workout detection options, and drop detection options for cycling.

Taking into account US carrier prices, new products have additional bonuses. Verizon, AT & T, and T-Mobile are all three major providers offering new deals to allow users to upgrade to 5G iPhones. For example, AT & T offers up to $ 1,000 off from iPhone Pro or Pro Max and up to $ 700 off from iPhone 13 and Mini.

If you’re planning an upgrade, you can trade in on your Apple Watch as well as other devices. We trade through major mobile operators, but we’ll analyze how to trade in your Apple Watch through Apple itself to see how much you can save.

How do I replace my Apple Watch with a Series 7?

To trade in your watch, go to apple.com / shop / trade-in. Scroll down and select your Apple Watch from our product lineup. Alternatively, you can visit your nearest Apple Store and start the process at the retail store.

To get a more accurate quote, both in-store and online, you’ll need to provide your watch’s serial number (Apple has this guide to find your serial number), model, and status. From there, you can start buying a new watch and apply credit to your new purchase. Instead of quickly replacing your old product with another, you can opt for an Apple Gift Card.

The new Apple Watch Series 7 runs Watch OS 8.

Apple

If you accept a trade-in quote, Apple will provide a prepaid trade-in kit by mail or at the Apple Store. There is no need to include device accessories such as chargers.

When will the new Apple Watch Series 7 be available? And how do I track deliveries?

According to Apple, the online trade-in process takes about a couple of weeks, and the company must receive the device within two weeks of starting the trade-in process. You can track the trade-in process from your Apple Store account.

If you decide you don’t want to trade in your device, simply holding the device will disable the process. Trade-in cannot be canceled if the watch has already been unloaded or shipped.

What should I do before I trade in my Apple Watch?

Be sure to unpair your iPhone before you trade in your Apple Watch.

1. Open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone 2.[マイウォッチ]Tap the tab 3. Please select a name for your watch 4. Tap the info button 5. Tap “Unpair Apple Watch”. If you own a cellular model[削除]Tap [Carrier] Plan6. Enter your Apple ID password to turn off Activation Lock 7.[確認]Tap

If you’ve already returned your Apple Watch, you can clear or turn off Activation Lock from iCloud.com. Log in with your Apple ID[すべてのデバイス]Just select your Apple Watch with. Click Erase Apple Watch and follow the prompts to complete the process.

The new Apple Watch has a new design and more health features.

Oliver Padilla / CNET How Much Money Can I Get from Trading Old Apple Watch?

These are the estimated trade-in values ​​that correspond to the devices listed on Apple’s website.

Apple Watch SE: Up to $ 155 Apple Watch Series 5: Up to $ 145 Apple Watch Series 4: Up to $ 100 Apple Watch Series 3: Up to $ 70 Apple Watch Series 2: Up to $ 25

There are some caveats to these numbers. The amount of credit is based on the information you provided about the watch, such as status. If something doesn’t match after Apple receives the trade-in, the quote will be adjusted. In addition, the quotes given online may not be what you get at the store.

According to Apple, the type of credit also depends on what you buy and how you pay for it.

If you buy an Apple Watch and pay the full amount, Apple will credit the original payment method up to the total purchase price. The remaining amount will be emailed to your Apple Gift Card.

Can I trade in my Apple Watch elsewhere?

Yes. Verizon, T-Mobile, AT & T, and Sprint all offer trade-in programs for Apple Watch and other devices. There are also other sites such as Swappa, eBay, Trademore and BuyBackWorld. These are third-party sites, so it’s a good idea to read the Trustpilot’s rating before making a decision.

For more information, check out everything announced at the Apple Event and the new design of the Apple Watch Series 7.

