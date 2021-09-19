How to measure distance and area with Google Maps





No wonder Google Maps is the best navigation app available today. However, in addition to the usual navigation features, route options, and real-time traffic information, Google Maps also offers some unique features such as location history and the ability to measure distances and areas.

Google Maps allows you to measure distance traveled by a variety of modes of transportation, but you can also measure distances between different points and calculate the area of ​​any property on the planet.

Here’s how this feature works on mobile and PC. let’s start.

How to measure distance with Google Maps on your PC

Whether you’re trying to calculate a distance along a straight line or a more complex route, it’s very easy to measure distance with the Google Maps web app. The mechanism is as follows.

Step 1: Open the Google Maps website in your PC browser.

Go to Google Maps

Step 2: Right-click anywhere on the map and[距離を測定]Select an option.

Step 3: Drag and drop the displayed points to select the starting point.

Step 4: Then click on the second point (endpoint) on the map and Google Maps will show the distances measured in both kilometers and miles.

Similarly, you can select more points on the map to draw more complex routes. If you continue to select points, the distance between the start and end points will adjust accordingly.

Tip: When selecting points, you can zoom in / out on Google Maps to select points accurately.

If you accidentally select the wrong point, click it again to delete it. Similarly, you can drag and drop lines to adjust the route.

How to measure distance with Google Maps on mobile

As with the web version, you can also measure distance with the Google Maps app on your iPhone or Android. Method is as follows.

Step 1: Open the Google Maps app on your iPhone or Android.

Step 2: Press and hold the starting point on the map from where you want to measure the distance. A red marker appears at the starting point.

Step 3: Tap the starting point location details at the bottom and[距離を測定]Select an option.

Step 4: The second point will appear above the first point. Go around the map and select the second point on the map. Then the distance will be displayed at the bottom.

Step 5: As with the web version, you can add points to create complex routes on your map. To see the second point, in the lower right corner of the screen[ポイントの追加]Tap an option.

You can select multiple points to measure the distance of complex routes.

If you add the wrong point while selecting points, you can remove it using the Undo button at the top.

After measuring the distance, use the 3-dot menu,[クリア]Select to delete the measured distance.

How to calculate the area with Google Maps on your PC

Apart from measuring distance, the web version of Google Maps can also calculate the area of ​​any location. You can use it to measure the area of ​​any property that you may be interested in. Here’s how it works.

Step 1: Open your favorite web browser and go to Google Maps.

Step 2: Zoom in on the location or property you want to measure. Then right click on the map and[距離を測定]Select an option.

Step 3: Move the pointer to the starting point and select multiple points around the property. When you use these points to create an enclosed shape, Google Maps displays the area of ​​this enclosed shape in square meters and square feet along with the perimeter of the property.

Similarly, you can measure the area of ​​schools, cities, and even islands. All you have to do is create a pickpoint along the boundaries of that property.

The Google Maps app cannot calculate the area, so you can only measure the area with the web version of Google Maps.

There is no halfway measure

Measuring distance and area isn’t something you do every day, but it’s certainly a nice feature you have. And it certainly helps when measuring your daily route for walking, biking, or hiking.

In addition to this, did you know that you can navigate with Google Maps without internet? Find out how to download and use Google Maps offline.

Last updated: September 18, 2021 The above article may contain affiliate links to help GuidingTech support. However, it does not affect the integrity of the edits. The content remains fair and authentic.

