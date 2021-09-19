How to grant and limit permissions in Google Docs





Google Docs recently changed its sharing permissions settings. Here are some tips for setting permissions correctly, so it’s easy and effective.

Google Docs is for collaboration purposes. However, “collaboration” can have different meanings from person to person. Fortunately, Google Docs allows you to keep things up for yourself and share your documents with different people to different degrees if you need to.

This article details the different ways you can share Google Docs with others, and the tools that others can and cannot access when you use different sharing options.

Guide to sharing Google Docs

The impact of the document is limited by its scope. You can use Google Docs without sharing words with anyone. But this kind of closed ecosystem doesn’t help your job, and it doesn’t help anyone else. The real power of Google Docs is to share your work with others.

You may need editing help, or you may want to give the document completely to someone else. You may also want to submit a suggestion, but don’t want to actually make any changes to what you’ve created. Second, there are situations where the user can only view the content. Google Docs makes it easy to manage all these situations.

How to share Google Docs

The main interface for sharing Google Docs and setting controls is the Share menu. You can access this menu in two ways:

With the document closed, right-click on the document thumbnail in Google Drive and[共有]Choose.Or the blue in the upper right corner when the document is open[共有]Click the button. To add someone to your contacts already, start typing your name or email address in the text box. To add others[リンクを取得]From the bottom box below[変更]Choose. This allows you to share your documentation with the network or create links to share with anyone. Once you like the settings,[リンクをコピー]Choose. Then share the link in emails, text messages, and other documents. Alternatively, set the document to restricted.How to control what you share

When a contributor is added, its name will appear below the text box. Select the arrow to the right of the name to access the drop-down menu. Here you can control whether you can only view the document (Viewer), view only comments in the document (Commentor), or make your own changes (Editor).

You can also transfer ownership or allow limited-time access from this menu. If you want to change someone else’s permissions, you can change them at any time unless you first make them the owner. Simply access this menu again and change your settings.

You can also adjust whether the person you are sharing with can share, download, print, or copy the document with others by selecting the gear icon in the upper right corner of the top box.

How to prevent others from sharing with you

By the way, you also have some control over who can and cannot share the document. From Google Drive, right-click on the shared document.

From this menu, you can report abuse or block the sender from sending the document without actually opening the originally submitted document.

Google Docs can be shared in a variety of ways. From a limited-time view-only session to giving someone else ownership of your work. How you use these tools is up to you. I’m happy to work.

