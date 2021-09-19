Google’s upcoming Pixel 6 series aimed at targeting the clamshell mobile phone market?





Google is at the top of the game of developing a new generation of Pixel smartphones by the end of 2021. They already have a new Google event scheduled for October 19th, and the community is hoping to see Google Pixel 6. A series to be released during this event. However, a recent leak from GS Marena confirms information about the new Google foldable device. The leak suggests that Google is working on the release of a new Google foldable device by the end of 2021. This is all the information available on the internet about Google Leak that suggests the release of foldable smartphones.

New google foldable device leaked

After executives of display supply chain consultants shared a list of smartphones, information about the new Google foldable device began to come in. They shared that the new phone uses the LTPO OLED panel. Similar displays can be found on Apple’s new generation phones, such as the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. You can’t find much information on the internet about this new Google Clamshell Cell Phone. Another leak from industry experts is that GPQ72 model number phones have recently been seen and codenamed “Passports are said to be future foldable Pixel phones. Google follows Samsung’s footsteps with new foldable phones. It looks like it’s releasing Android. Apart from this, the community has long heard about some leaks about this upcoming launch of Google.

Google Pixel details

Google recently confirmed that Pixel 6 smartphones do not use third-party processors such as Snapdragon and AMD, but have in-house processors. The exact name of this processor has not been announced, but industry experts call it the Tensor processor. A leak on the phone suggests adopting a whole new design with a new horizontal camera bar on the back. The Pixel 6 will have a 6.4-inch FHD + display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, and the Pixel 6 Pro will have a 6.7-inch QHD + panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Stay tuned for the latest information about companies on social media.

