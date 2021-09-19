The next blockchain-based Google comes from India: CoinSwitch Kubers CEO





As cryptocurrencies take the first steps to enter the mainstream of India, some new startups participating in the current trend are facing a lack of talent and lack of government regulation. Ashish Singhal, co-founder and CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange platform CoinSwitch Kuber, aims not only to expand crypto companies in the fast-growing tokenized world, but also to help build the industry as a whole.

Singhal said in a fireside chat with Shailesh Lakhani, managing director of Sequoia India, on the first day of the Inc42s Crypto Summit that the three pillars of cryptocurrency are users, innovators and government.

The use of blockchain technology by the government is expected to grow rapidly. India missed Web 1.0 and Web 2.0, but innovators will adopt Web 3.0 solutions built on the blockchain from India to the world, Shinharu said.

Google and Facebook based on the next blockchain technology will come from India. Cryptocurrencies and blockchains are joining more and more Indians in real-world use cases, and the government supports those use cases. He added that more than a billion people will be connected to the crypto ecosystem.

Singhal said he’s considering adopting a tokenized way of working, but at this point he’s not thinking about launching his own token. Currently, we are not considering invoking our own token. However, he said he would issue tokens once the regulations became clear.

According to Lakhani, cryptocurrency momentum is strong in India and young startups are very promising in this area.

“Teams working in large companies are deeply involved in cryptocurrencies. The quality of talent migrating from companies like Flipkart and Amazon to the blockchain world is amazing. According to Lakhani, now , The best engineers are working in crypto space.

He said that unlike equity, crypto founders can take more people to their ecosystem and community with tokenized systems.

Traditional fintech and financial services companies and start-ups now want to provide crypto to their customers. According to Lakhani, decentralized finance, or DeFi, will be an Indian game changer.

One area of ​​cryptocurrency that has received a lot of attention is DeFi. This refers to financial services that do not require intermediaries like banks and instead use smart contracts, which are automated and enforceable contracts that use blockchain technology.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are also gaining popularity in India, Lakhani said, and have seen people from cricket to Bollywood join the trend.

Singhal also acknowledged that Talent Crunch is currently looking at blockchain-based crypto exchanges and startups. Finding the right people is difficult for blockchain-based startups. We are facing a shortage in this area and are hiring from Israel and the United States to build top-level security. Over time, we will find the same talent in India, he added.

Cryptographic investments also come from small towns in India, with 60% of users in Singhal coming from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, the first generation of mobile.

