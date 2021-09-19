



Over the last few years, more and more applications are offering dark mode in addition to the default light mode. Many Google apps now also offer dark ways, including Google Chat. This tutorial will show you how to enable Dark Mode in Google Chat. The procedure is simple and it takes less than a minute to turn on Dark Mode.

Enable Google Chat in Dark Mode

Google Chat is an alternative to Hangouts and is a great app with many features. You can send messages to your friends individually or in groups. You can also set up a meeting to do more. There is a default light mode, but you can easily change it. You don’t need a browser extension to get dark mode. You can do this using any browser using the built-in dark mode feature. The Dark Mode feature doesn’t hurt your eyes even when used for long periods of time. Follow these simple steps to learn how to turn on Dark Mode.

Step-1: Open your favorite browser.

Step-2: Use this link to open the Google Chat website.

Step-3: If you are using Google Chrome and have already logged in to your Google account, Google Chat will automatically log in. However, if you are using a different browser, you will need to log in to your Google account. (I’m using Chrome and I’m already logged in to my Google account)

Step-4: Click the settings gear in the upper right corner of the Google Chat window.

Step-5: A dialog box opens.[テーマの設定]Scroll down until you see the section. Select Dark Mode.

Step-6:[完了]Choose.

If you no longer need to set Dark Mode, you can change it by following all the steps above, but in Step 5, select Light Mode instead of Dark Mode.

