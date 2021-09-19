



At the annual Student Organizations Fair, Tech students found that they were networking with their peers and working outside of the traditional classroom environment. The various clubs at the fair have introduced some of them below, providing dynamic and hands-on learning opportunities.

The Techs Student Government Association (SGA) and the Center for Student Engagement promoted connections between a diverse range of like-minded individuals at the Student Organization Fair. More than 550 clubs attended, and at noon on September 9th, TechGreen lined up all the steps of student life with booths, posters, representatives, snacks, QR codes, and sweat.

From startups to sports, students showcased all the new interests, compelling ideas, and beloved traditions discovered on campus.

Despite the initial delay due to heavy rains from Hurricane Aida, SGA insisted on hosting an event that would provide students with learning opportunities and easy access to the real community.

The pandemic has faced academic and professional challenges for students around the world over the past year. Managers, professors and students can’t exaggerate the difficulties, but the new club offers a fresh perspective and an innovative kickstarter.

In particular, Healthcare Innovations, an organization founded by technical students within the past year, blends technology and healthcare through guest speaker workshops and seminars. Both Tech graduate and undergraduate students have the opportunity to participate in the many networking and technical opportunities of this organization. More experienced graduate students lead many of the workshops and teach young students in their respective fields.

After the first study period at the beginning of each semester, students work together across disciplines to develop creative solutions to medical problems. Employers are attracted to technical students for the ability to dive into the work environment and adapt quickly. Healthcare Innovations teaches students how to collaborate across disciplines, develop their own ideas, and struggle with harsh production processes.

Similarly, workers in all disciplines rely on clear communication skills and structured discussions to build successful products and careers. The Techs Debate Team provides activities to members of all skill levels through public speaking practice sessions, debate contests, and campus discussion groups. The discourse team deals with issues of student life on campus, from pandemic procedures to toxic productivity at Tech.

Students on the debate team will branch to the larger Metro Atlanta area by visiting high schools and debate clubs to hone their teaching and discussion skills and compete locally.

Similarly, Great Conversations encourages students to ask difficult questions and develop structured hypotheses for the questions.

The club combines the humanities and science by hosting analytical discussions that incorporate philosophy, science and psychology.

In particular, club leaders give a series of lectures on the work of the respected psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson.

Dr. Petersons’ work serves as a starting point for interdisciplinary connections, explanations, and solutions to comprehensive philosophical questions and problems.

In addition, Great Conversations is Dr. PetersonsMaps of Meaning: Organizes a book club to study The Architecture of Belief.

Students at Great Conversations look at the world through a variety of important lenses and contextualize education in terms of a grander philosophical perspective on the essence of life.

The Techs Muslim Student Association (MSA) reaches a wide audience through religious, social and professional development and educational events.

MSA provides a comprehensive environment for technical students seeking to build bonds and network with other religious students.

In addition, MSA welcomes technical students with a desire to learn more about religion and culture.

Within the first few weeks of school, MSA hosted resume workshops, religious services, prayers, and social events to foster the community and belong to the community and to larger Tech campuses.

The SGA Student Organization Fair provided students with a glimpse into all the possibilities of campus life and the opportunity to participate personally.

For the first time this semester, half of Techs’ undergraduates will navigate college life on an almost completely open campus.

At the SGA Student Organization Fair, many tech students were able to explore how they spend their first real-time feel in the center of the campus.

For more information on students from hundreds of registered student organizations (RSOs) who can attend the campus, please visit gatech.campuslabs.com / engage.

