Vitality Inc.Has a strategic partnership with the US-based company Helixa





Vitality Inc, a Guyana-based company, is focused on providing sustainable and economical solutions in emerging economies.

Vitality Inc. brings innovative technology to Guyana through an innovative partnership with Healixa.

Healixa (OTCMKTS: EMOR)

Guyana, East Bank Demerara, September 18, 2021

Vitality Inc, an experienced local Guyana company led by socially oriented entrepreneurs, is today a US-based company, Helixa, Inc. Announced a long-term strategic partnership with (OTC: EMOR). A technology company focused on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health technology, clean water and green tech industries. The joint venture is expected to accelerate the growth of both companies in the rapidly emerging Guyana economy. The new and innovative partnership leverages the strengths of Healixa and Vitality to create compelling value for both the company, its shareholders and the people of Guyana.

The Giana region predicts that 2021 economic growth, measured in real gross domestic product (GDP), will double from 8.1% to 20.9%, according to the twice-yearly International Monetary Fund (IMF) global economic outlook. .. This growth is based on the estimated real GDP growth rate of 26.2% in 2020. Based on the latest World Bank estimates, the country will record economic growth of 20.9% at the end of 2021, 26.0% in 2022 and 23.0% in 2023. By 2026, Guyana has the highest per capita oil production of any country in the world and is projected to be around one barrel per person per day. Earlier forecasts released by the IMF show that Guyana’s economy will reach $ 14.1 billion by 2025, almost triple in 2019.

Mahaish Ramotaru, CEO of Vitality Inc, will be able to leverage the strengths of Healixas’ innovative technology while focusing on our core mission of being a socially oriented entrepreneur. State-of-the-art technology that jumps over conventional curves. The Healixas Health Technology application is a perfect example of the type of technology that, along with Healixas’ state-of-the-art atmospheric water harvesting, will help both Guyana’s people and the economy progress more rapidly.

Healixa CEO Ian Parker continues to identify innovative approaches to partnerships that allow Healixa to remain at the forefront of building sustainable communities. Vitality’s commitment to a socially responsible approach to business is in perfect alignment with the corporate culture of “doing good while doing good.” This long-term partnership has partnered with a large local company, one of the fastest growing markets in the world.

Vitality Inc. About Vitality Inc. Was founded with a strong passion and vision for the development of Guyana and its people. They believe in helping to create a green economy through services and products. The company strives to create local jobs, train local Guyana people to become skilled workers in business, and support the youth generation for sports and general education. The Vitality team has been involved in both private and public sector projects for many years and can form strategic partnerships and acquisitions. They have partnered with leading engineering and construction companies to develop medium to large projects around the world.

About Healixa Inc. Healixa is a technology company focused on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health technology, clean water generation and green technology industries. Healixa embraces innovation by combining intellectual property, patents, strategic collaboration, and partnerships to create LaunchPad, a disruptive and sustainable product.

Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing prospective R & D programs. These forward-looking statements are based solely on management’s current expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, although actual results include associated risks and uncertainties. It may differ materially from what is stated in the unrestricted, forward-looking statements. Partnership and product development program progress, timing, costs, and results. Difficulty or delay in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection. And competition with other companies. Healixa Inc., fka Emerald Organic Products, Inc. unless otherwise required by law. Disclaims any obligation to publish revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document or to reflect the occurrence of unexpected events. ..

