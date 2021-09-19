iPhone GoPro – TechCrunch





Hello everyone. Welcome to Weekin Review!

Last week we talked about company sunglasses that many people don’t like very much. This week we’ll talk about 1 / 600th the size of Apple and its companies facing similar product issues.

Big thing

Going deep into the tech industry makes it harder for consumers to see things. After watching Apple’s event for six years as a TechCrunch reporter, I felt more and more like that, but memes from random Twitter accounts can help me find the consumer truth I’m looking for. be.

As the ridiculous little tweet shows, Apple is rushing into a future where it’s a little harder to distinguish between the new and the old. Since the radical redesign of the iPhone X in 2017, the iPhone has seen tweaks and new size variations, and there is no more off-year “S” period. Apple has extended the intervals between major upgrades throughout its product line, and it’s also taking time to deploy those changes.

Apple debuted its current Bezellight iPad Pro design in late 2018, and it took three years for the design to reach the iPad mini while the entry-level iPad was still waiting. The transition from the M1 Mac will probably take years, as the company has already detailed. Most of Apple’s major updates rely on the chipset upgrades they build, which makes them look and feel more and more like consumer chipset companies.

This isn’t a new trend, it’s a new take, and it’s been written many times, but it’s especially interesting because it’s increasing the number of employees dedicated to future efforts such as augmented reality. iPhone.

This is an evolution that pushes them into a design area similar to GoPro, the darling of action cameras, and has repeatedly struggled to get core advocates to upgrade their hardware frequently. These are laughingly different scales, Apple is currently worth about $ 2.41 trillion, and GoPro is still fighting for a market capitalization of $ 1.5 billion. The situation is clearly different, but both face similar end-of-life innovation questions for the categories they have mastered.

This week, GoPro debuted the HERO 10 Black camera. This seems to push a larger audience to the subscription service, resulting in a higher frame rate and better performance processor. Are you familiar with it? This week, Apple debuted its new flagship iPhone 13 Pro. It has a faster processor and a better frame rate (but here for the display, not the camera). They also spent a considerable amount of time encouraging users to adopt a new service ecosystem.

Apple’s devices are getting so good that they’re starting to reach a plateau of important features. The company is still able to unleash devices and grow its audience to billions, while significantly increasing average revenue per user. Obviously well for the most valuable companies on the planet, inventory has almost quadrupled since the launch of the iPhone X, but the consumer iPhone experience is fairly consistent. I feel it. That’s obviously not a bad thing, but it’s boring because there’s no better term.

The obvious difference from the other 2.4 trillion people is that the GoPro doesn’t seem to have a clear vertical escape route for action cameras.

But augmented reality, even if the technology is clearly not ready for consumers and forced to lead with what is rumored to be a multi-thousand dollar AR / VR headset. There are many restrictions that have pushed thousands of employees towards an escape route. One of the questions I’m most interested in is what the category of iPhone devices will look like after a cumbersome successor has a headache. AR-centric devices are shipped as very expensive iPhone accessories and may offer access to new, more exciting experiences while piggybacking on accessibility in the mobile category. In short, AR is the future of the iPhone until AR no longer needs it.

Others

Here’s a TechCrunch news article that caught my eye especially this week:

Everything Apple Announced This Week Was this the most exciting event Apple has ever experienced? no. Are you still going to click on that link to read about their new ones? Yes.

GoPro Launches HERO 10 Black I’m very vulnerable to GoPro. It took a niche corner of the hardware and created a very good device and ecosystem. As mentioned earlier, the company has some issues with making important updates each year, but this year it has made a significant upgrade with a second generation customer processor and overall performance improvements.

Tesla Releases FSD Beta to Drivers with Good Driving Records Elon Musk is pushing to extend “fully autonomous driving” software to more Tesla drivers and paying for FSD systems Users can apply for beta use and the company’s insurance calculation bot. After 7 days of good driving behavior, Musk says the user will be approved.

OpenSea executives have resigned because the “insider trading” scandal NFT is a curious business. Huge amounts of money are pulsing in these markets and there are few oversights. This week, the so-called “eBay of NFTs,” OpenSea detailed that its vice president of products was trading insider information. He was later forced to resign.

Apple and Google succumb to the Kremlin Apple and Google are trying to keep governments happy in almost every market they operate. It leads to some unpleasant situations in markets like Russia. There, both tech giants were forced by the Kremlin to remove political apps from the country’s major opposition.

Extra stuff

Some of my favorite readings from this week’s ExtraCrunch subscription service:

What can stop the startup boom? … I’ve seen record results from cities, countries and regions. With so much money sloshing around the world of venture capital and startups, it’s hard to remember what they were like in a sparser era. We’ve been in the bull market for tech start-ups for a long time, so it feels like the only possible situation. it’s not…”

The value of software revenue may have finally stopped rising. ”… It took a little too long to cover the value of software (SaaS, mostly) revenue in the quarter before VC began pointing you out. Later, you can write the same post, swapping numbers quarterly, which has been suppressed for several months. It’s time for a break. But the value of software revenue is simply incredible, and you can’t say no to the charts … “

Inside GitLab’s IPO Filing “… Therefore, corporate IPOs have long been expected. GitLabraised was the last major transaction, with a monetary valuation of $ 2.75 billion per PitchbBook data, 286 million. The same source also said it raised $ 195 million in a secondary transaction earlier this year, giving the company a $ 6 billion valuation … “

Lucas Matney

