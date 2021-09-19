Further evidence that Pixel Fold may land in the fourth quarter. Google may have already started work on the second generation





Perhaps the new changes for Android 12.1 (the point update that Google is supposed to release after Android 12 and before Android 13) could point to the Pixel Fold release in the fourth quarter. XDA Developers reports that Android 12.1 is possible. It brings some features to the foldable cell phone. A particular focus on this form factor seems to suggest that Google is actually working on clamshell mobile phones. The Android 12 sc-v2 release, apparently known as Android 12.1, may have a hidden taskbar feature that shows frequently used and recently used apps. A tutorial for this feature shows how to use two apps in split screen view. Google has removed the image it originally used to show its functionality and replaced it with a more general image. It is unknown if the deleted image was pixel fold rendered.

Google has replaced this rendering with a more general image. This shows a foldable phone running two instances of Chrome.The taskbar is displayed at the bottom

When the app goes into full screen mode, the taskbar appears to disappear. Google also seems to be working on improving the animation it unfolds.

The Pixel Fold is primarily a mystery, with a handful of rumors that have surfaced so far, including a 7.57-inch main screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro may also have a Tensor chip that powers them. After the first Pixel Fold Separately, you may see Jumbojack on Android 12.1 after 9to5oogle finds evidence of the existence of another Pixel foldable smartphone codenamed “Jumbojack”. For reference, the Pixel Fold, which will arrive later this year, is codenamed “Passport”. Jumbojack has two screens and looks like a foldable device. The code name seems to refer to the Jack in the Box Jumbo Jack Cheeseburger, but it’s not clear whether it will look like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip (hamburger style) or Z Fold (hot dog style).

A little confusing is that even though Jumbo Jack is running Android 12, it includes features not expected in other collapsibles up to Android 12.1 such as a new way to handle split screen. is. This seems to suggest that this version will arrive before Android 12.1 is introduced. It may just be an internal tester. I hope the image becomes clearer as more leaks occur.

