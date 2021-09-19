Johnson Controls Partners with Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority to Power Rochester Institute of Technology





“Johnson Controls helps businesses, governments and global institutions around the world reach their ambitious sustainability goals. Digitization allows businesses and organizations to achieve pure zero carbon and renewable energy. It’s an important enabler to reach our goals. Adopting the right skills and talents is the two most important factors for success. ” Katie Maginty, Vice President and Chief Sustainability, Government and Regulatory Officer at Johnson Controls, said. “We are pleased to contribute to the next generation of innovation leaders by providing students with the opportunity to learn from the completely open architecture of Johnson Controls’ OpenBlue digital platform. Together, they account for about 40% of the buildings. We can work on decarbonization. By reducing energy waste and emissions, we also reduce energy costs. “

Johnson Controls is committed to supporting DSOA’s sustainability and carbon emission reduction efforts through the OpenBlue Digital Platform. The company uses sophisticated artificial intelligence to deploy the OpenBlue Enterprise Manager (OBEM) solution on RIT Dubai’s iconic campus. OBEM enables campus managers to analyze field data to address energy efficiency and optimization challenges. The platform facilitates RIT Dubai with real-time monitoring, benchmarking and analysis of energy consumption and demand, providing realistic and meaningful sustainability solutions on campus, reducing operational costs and impacting the environment. Reduce. Johnson Controls’ OpenBlue digital platform and services for building optimization can improve energy efficiency and corresponding carbon emissions by more than 50%.

These goals are for the university’s ambition to attract students and faculty to work to build a net-zero economy that is useful to everyone, while teaching and learning in the most comfortable and quality environment that works more intelligently and efficiently. It is in line with it. RIT Dubai has about 1,000 students and 100 staff.

Rolando Furlong, Vice President and General Manager of Johnson Controls Building Solutions MEA, said: “We have partnered with the Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority and the Rochester Institute of Technology in Dubai to digitally transform the RIT Dubai campus, turn data into insights and provide insights to optimize performance for OpenBlue healthy building solutions. We are proud to drive a new level of sustainability in our implementation. Our OpenBlue Healthy Building Solution is a state-of-the-art campus to improve the learning environment and prepare students to become tomorrow’s innovation leaders. Helps to create. “

“As a testbed for smart city solutions, the Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority has always been an early adopter of technology and we are always encouraging and promoting innovative solutions in the region,” said an engineering and smart city executive. Vice President Engineer Muammar Khaled Al Katheeri added. DSOA. “We appreciate our partnership with Johnson Controls and share the same values ​​for sustainability and innovation. The RIT Dubai Campus is a state-of-the-art campus with the latest technology and Johnson Controls. We look forward to providing smart facility management for this campus. Cloud Computing and Artificial Intelligence Technology. “

Yousef M, Principal of Dubai, Rochester Institute of Technology. Dr. Al-Assaf commented: “Johnson Controls is collaborating with DSOA in a variety of areas and is a new campus in RIT Dubai. This partnership between DSOA, RIT Dubai and Johnson Controls opens up community opportunities in the areas of innovation, creativity and sustainability. We are excited to develop an open ecosystem to enhance and create. The opportunity to benefit from the latest AI-driven analysis of energy efficiency with Johnson Controls’ interactive OpenBlue dashboard. This partnership is It serves as an example of how the university should operate to become a dynamic competitor in the future. It is creating new knowledge, sustainable solutions and connectivity in the region. “

Johnson Controls demonstrates campus experience in promoting the health of students, teachers and staff, optimizing campus energy performance, and providing solutions and services to meet environmental and sustainability goals. .. This collaboration is in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. One of the key deliverables under the plan is to promote an international center of knowledge and innovation that attracts talent and spirit to contribute to Dubai’s global growth and leadership. Dubai Silicon Oasis is one of the five major city centers and a hub of science and technology and knowledge that drives innovation, the development of the digital economy and the creation of talent.

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls, we transform the environment in which people live, work, learn and play. As a world leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to rethink the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

With over 135 years of innovation history, Johnson Controls provides a blueprint for the future to industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums and manufacturing through its comprehensive digital service, OpenBlue. increase. Johnson Controls has a global team of 100,000 professionals in more than 150 countries and uses some of the industry’s most trusted names for the world’s largest building technology, software and service solutions. We offer a portfolio. For more information, please visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow @ johnsoncontrolsonTwitter.

About DSOA

The Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority (DSOA), a wholly owned entity of the Dubai Government, is a strategically located free zone on the Sheikh Mohammed Binzaid Road. DSOA’s urban master plan community includes 7.2 square kilometers of state-of-the-art office towers, R & D and industrial areas, educational institutions, luxury condominiums, villas, hotels, healthcare, and a variety of lifestyle facilities that lead to a dynamic commercial and social environment. Straddles. .. Businesses can thrive under a package of unmatched incentives, including 100% ownership, and a high-end IT infrastructure that enables businesses to get up and running quickly. DSOA is a technology park that provides an integrated community of both life and work. For more information, please visit www.dsoa.ae.

About RIT Dubai

Founded in 2008, RIT Dubai is a non-profit global campus of the acclaimed Rochester Institute of Technology in New York, one of the world’s leading technology-focused universities with a history of 185 years. RIT Dubai offers highly regarded bachelor’s and master’s degrees. In business and leadership, engineering and computing. The curriculum provides students with relevant work experience through an innovative collaborative education program that helps them stand out in today’s highly complete employment market. RIT Dubai offers American degrees and all RIT programs are UAE accredited. RIT Dubai students also have a unique opportunity to choose to study abroad at one of New York’s main campuses or other global campuses.

Sweeney Dcosta Regional Program and Communications Manager, MEA[email protected] Ph: 0097143099999

Photo-https: //mma.prnewswire.com/media/1627869/Johnson_Controls_Healthy_Buildings.jpg Logo-https: //mma.prnewswire.com/media/1318989/Johnson_Controls_Logo.jpg

Source Johnson Controls

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnson-controls-partners-with-dubai-silicon-oasis-authority-to-power-rochester-institute-of-technology—dubai-301378833.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos