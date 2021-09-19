Buy a Trade-in “Free” iPhone 13 at Verizon, T-Mobile, AT & T: What You Need to Know





With the introduction of Apple’s iPhone 13, as always, carriers are trading in to encourage users to upgrade or switch. AT & T has opened its doors with the best trade-in offer of the season. Basically, it offered the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Mini to new and existing customers at prices as low as “free.” And as of Friday, September 17, Verizon effectively matched the offer, and AT & T strengthened its contract to allow the free iPhone 13 as well (and from the iPhone 13 Pro Max with a qualified trade-in). We will provide $ 1,000).

Similarly, T-Mobile offers all three devices to both new and existing customers for free.

In all cases, there are many warnings. It all depends on the phone you trade in, the wireless plan you have and the funding you choose.

You can now pre-order on your iPhone 13 (in some cases, it’s already backordered). We’ve outlined the important details of trade-in offers for each of the three carriers so you don’t have to dig through the details.

Sarah Tew / CNET This transaction applies only to those who have an unlimited plan and a 36-month installment plan. You also need a qualified trade-in that is in good working order. iPhone 11 and 12 lines (and XS Max), and recent phones such as the Samsung Galaxy S20, S21, Note 20, Google Pixel 5, and LG Wing are one of the phones that offer a full discount on the iPhone 13 Pro. Some phones have a free iPhone 13 Mini, including the iPhone X, XS, XR, Galaxy S10 line, Pixel 4 line, and OnePlus 8 line. You can check the value of your device on the AT & T trade-in site. Like other carrier transactions, AT & T offers discounts as monthly billing credits for the next three years, so you cannot get full value in advance. You on that network. If you switch carriers or cancel the service early, you will be responsible for the remaining balance on your phone. Verizon / Screenshot by CNET Current and new Verizon customers will get an iPhone 13 Pro (128GB only) with some trade-in (including damaged phones) with an “eligible” unlimited plan. Eligible plans include Play More, Do More, and Get. More and older Above Unlimited and Beyond Unlimited. Note: The line you are upgrading must be included in one of these plans. You can “help switch carriers” for up to $ 500 by moving your phone number from another provider to Verizon. Similar to AT & T promotions-credits (up to $ 1,000) are applied in monthly installments for 24-30 months. If you leave Verizon or change your plan, your promotional credits will end. The exact value will be adjusted based on the phone you purchase and trade in. To pay $ 1,000 on the iPhone 13 Pro, you need to trade in the iPhone 11 Pro / 11. Pro Max or iPhone 12 Pro / 12 Pro Max: If you need $ 800 off (for the free iPhone 13) or $ 700 off (for the iPhone 13 Mini), the list will be a little wider. The phones covered here include iPhone SE (2nd generation), iPhone X, 11, 12 Mini, or 12. Many Android phones, including most Galaxy S phones (S9 and above) and Note (Note 10 and above), are also included in this class. ), Google Pixel (Pixel 4 or later, including 4A line), OnePlus 7 (or later), LG and (V50 or later, Velvet 5 GUW and Wing 5G UW). If you don’t have a phone to trade-in theory, you can buy an iPhone SE (2nd generation) or Samsung Galaxy A425G. Both phones sell for $ 400, and Verizon offers a trade-in price of up to $ 800 as long as you buy a new iPhone and meet all the other requirements above. The battery cannot be damaged. All trade-in devices should also have the “find” feature turned off. More details are outlined in this release. Sarah Tew / CNET T-Mobile offers new and existing users up to $ 1,000 on the iPhone 13 Pro, $ 800 on the iPhone 13, and $ 700 on the iPhone 13 Mini, which are eligible for trade-in but top. I need a magenta. Buy up to unlimited plans and directly from them. Older top plans from T-Mobile or Sprint are also eligible. For older T-Mobile plans, this includes Magenta Plus or OnePlus. For Sprint, this includes Sprint Max, Plus, or Premium Unlimited. Credits from trade-in will be distributed within 30 months. If you leave T-Mobile before then, everything left will be confiscated and you will have to pay your phone balance. For a $ 1,000 discount, you’ll need to buy an iPhone 13 Pro or Pro Max and trade in your iPhone 11 Pro. There is or 11 Pro Max, or iPhone 12 Pro or 12 Pro Max. The list is a bit wider than the “up to $ 800 off” list. The phones covered here include iPhone 12 and 12 Mini, iPhone 11, and iPhone X / XR / XS / XS Max. You can also trade in a variety of Android smartphones, including Galaxy S20 and S21 lines, Note 10 / Note 20 lines, Motorola Razr 5G and OnePlus 85G and 8T 5G. On older devices, you can get a discount of up to $ 400 from your new iPhone. Click the Terms of Service on the T-Mobile website for more information.

It’s also worth noting that T-Mobile has added a new Magenta Max iPhone upgrade program called Forever Upgrade. This guarantees a “up to $ 800” (up to $ 700 for the Mini and less if you’ve purchased an iPhone 12). Today) Future trade-in credits.

The pitfall here: To get credit, you’ll have to wait two years to trade in your iPhone 13 or iPhone 12 you’re buying today, and you’ll need to be using Magenta Max all the time.

If you have another T-Mobile plan, you can get a discount of up to $ 500, but you must trade in your iPhone 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max, or your iPhone 12 Pro or 12 Pro Max to get that discount. .. If you have an older device, you can receive an offer of up to $ 400. For more information, click the “Onus with Magenta Max with trade” link on the T-Mobile product page.

