Description: This is how the adaptive refresh rate for iPhone 13 Pro and other phones works.





Each year, Apple adds one or two features to its flagship iPhone model. It has the ability to move the entire industry, if not new. This year, it’s no different from the recent iPhone 13 Pro series, which offers a 120Hz high refresh rate display that Apple calls ProMotion. Top-end Android smartphones such as Samsung have had this feature for about two years, but Apple will make it more accessible to developers and will increase its adoption in the industry.

The meaning of the adaptive refresh rate and how the user interaction with the smartphone changes are shown below.

What is a refresh rate?

Whether it’s a TV, a PC monitor, or a smartphone, every device constantly changes the pixels it displays to project the look of motion. Simply put, the refresh rate is the number of times an image on your screen can be updated or updated per second. This is much faster than it can be detected by the eye. The refresh rate is measured in Hertz (Hz). For example, the refresh rate for your home HD TV is 60Hz, like the iPhone 12 series. A 60Hz TV can refresh the screen 60 times per second, while the iPhone 13 Pro’s 120Hz can refresh the screen 120 times per second. The higher the refresh rate, the more times the screen refreshes pixels per second.

Refresh rate and frame rate

The refresh rate is the number of times an image is refreshed or flashed on the screen per second, while the frame rate is the rate at which frames are displayed on the display and form a video. When a video is displayed on the screen, the speed at which the video plays is also known as the frame rate. Experts believe that the human eye can see 30-60 frames per second. Movies are shot and played at a speed of 24 frames per second. For clarity: There are 24 frames per second of video. This is the standard frame rate for video.

When shooting video with a smartphone camera, 30 frames per second (FPS) is now almost the standard. Games, on the other hand, are created at up to 120 FPS. For the best visual experience, refresh rates and frame rates need to work together. For example, a mobile game running at 120 frames per second should look smoother on a 120Hz display when compared to the same game running at 60 fps on a 60Hz display.

So what is an adaptive refresh rate?

If your display has an adaptive refresh rate, such as the ProMotion display in the new iPhone 13 Pro series, the refresh rate will change from 10Hz to 120Hz, depending on the content played between 48Hz and 120Hz provided by some Samsung phones. .. Therefore, static websites play at a refresh rate of 10Hz and games play at a refresh rate of 120Hz. This means that there is little chance of an underdelivery or overdelivery refresh rate. Apple does not offer users the option to set a default refresh rate on their smartphones, as some Android smartphones do. However, developers can code different aspects of their app to set specific refresh rates.

When is the refresh rate important?

In general, faster refresh rates are better for processing motion, especially when watching action movies, playing video games, or scrolling through the Twitter timeline. If you are interested in hardcore mobile games, high refresh displays make a big difference.

Are there any major changes in how you use your smartphone? Absolutely 60Hz displays aren’t enough for the average consumer, but companies like Apple, Samsung, and OnePlus believe that 120Hz displays are a professional feature for a specific audience. That’s why the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini are limited to 60Hz displays, while the top-end iPhone 13 Pro series has displays up to 120Hz.

Does a high refresh rate affect the game?

Yes, No. When playing casual games like Super Mario Run or Subway Surfers on the iPhone 13 Pro Max, you can’t really take advantage of the 120Hz ProMotion display. However, if you play Alto’s Odyssey or Dead Trigger 2 on your iPhone 13 Pro Max, these games will benefit from using a 120Hz display. You will actually notice that this improves motion resolution, reduces ghosting, and improves responsiveness. Much of what adaptive displays offer is driven by powerful processors and low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) displays, especially when the system needs to determine when to display a refresh rate.

..However, high refresh rates can affect battery life.

Another reason to add adaptive displays to phones that can offer 120Hz displays is the impact of higher refresh rates on battery life. That’s why phones such as the new iPhone and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra have adaptive refresh rates designed to save phone battery life by increasing the refresh rate only when really needed.

