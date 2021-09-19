Google Maps images show how Southampton has changed over the last decade





Many of Southampton’s landmarks have undergone some major changes and some smaller changes over the last decade, but some have not.

In any case, it’s always hard to remember the details of what your local area looked like, so we hope it will make your life a little easier.

HampshireLive used the features of Google Street View to show how much or how much Southampton has changed from the earliest screenshots available (usually around 2008) to as close as possible to the present. ..

So see how much you remember about what many of Southampton’s sites looked like in the not too distant past.

Marlans Shopping Center

Starting with a shopping center that just celebrated its 30th anniversary on September 5, 1991, the West Keys are old and easy to forget their brothers.

August 2009: Marlan’s Shopping Center (Image: Google)

In the meantime, a very clear rebranding took place over the last decade, replacing the striking pink M with the current logo, which consists of a circle-style design.

Nonetheless, the overall look of the building remains the same, but the interior stores have undergone mini-modifications.

The main development was in 2014 when the Mataran Store was split to offer Peacock and Pound World retail stores, and on June 9, this year, the iconic and renowned Disney Store opened after 26 years of trading. Finally closed.

June 2019: Marlan’s Shopping Center (Image: Google) St Mary’s Stadium

St Mary’s Stadium has been home to the Southampton Football Club since 2001 after its move from Dell, and significant changes have been made during this time.

September 2008: St. Mary’s Stadium (Image: Google)

The most striking aspect of 2008 photography is that everything looks white. The venue had no color and looked like a typical sports stadium.

The club tried to fix it by adding more colors, especially red, which is synonymous with saints, and this relatively minor development makes it more welcome and visually appealing to its advocates. Do the work to do.

More personalized photos, images and messages were also displayed on the sides of the building, and on the left side, part of the South Parking Lot was replaced with a seating area to encourage fans to arrive early in the game.

March 1, 2021: St. Mary’s Stadium (Image: Google) Tunnel leading to St. Mary’s

Currently, another view of St. Mary’s Stadium (you can see its outline in the distance) and this is a view of the tunnel where many supporters enter and exit the match every two weeks.

October 2008: Tunnel leading from Northham Road to St Mary’s Stadium (Image: Google)

After the match, this often crowded amble can encapsulate the sense of the entire fan base from the joy of an important victory or the frustration of just witnessing another defeat.

However, it is possible to improve the overall feel of this walk by first designing a portion of the interior to remove the white areas seen in the first photo and then adjusting it for the saints. It was tried.

March 2021: Updated tunnel leading to St. Mary’s Stadium (Image: Google)

The tunnel was first painted around 2011 and used more general artwork, but the images and writings available today were placed around 2018.

Ocean way

Next, there is a 12-year gap between the photos taken on the Ocean Way near Southampton Dock. Here are some surprisingly obvious differences.

October 2008: Ocean Way (Image: Google)

First, the skyscraper on the left is Admiralsky, a sea village built in 2015 that became Southampton’s tallest residential building.

The Maritimo Lounge in Admiral’s Key was the latest incarnation of Southampton’s old Eastock, a handsome two-story café and bar serving cocktails, beer and patio seats in addition to all-day British cuisine.

The small building on the right is Maritime Walk, which contains the rental property and the newly added Co-op on Ocean Way between these two screenshots.

September 2020: Ocean Way after Admiral’s Key Development (Image: Google)

However, one similarity remains. This is the Tesco Express closest to the camera on the left, which has overcome these particular rejuvenations, but has been updated with some vibrant images added to the look.

Bargate Shopping Center (front)

Once one of Southampton’s largest attractions, the Bargate Shopping Center has become one of the victims of modern development.

October 2016: Bargate Shopping Center (Image: Google)

These photos will be separated in less than two years, but in reality, the bargate shopping center in its current guise had problems long before this particular photo.

Faced with fierce competition between the more modern competitors Westkey and Marlands, the Bargate shopping center quickly emptied shoppers, resulting in traders vacating units.

All stores were vacant by mid-April 2013, but demolition work did not begin until November 2017.

May 2018: Bargate shopping center is being dismantled (Image: Google)

With a whole new vision of Bargate Quarter announced by Teron Capital, work continues to this day. For more information, please see here and here.

Bargate Shopping Center (rear)

In another view of the demolished Bargate Shopping Center, you’ll move to the York Building while looking at the back end of the building.

August 2009: Rear end of Bargate Shopping Center taken from York Building (Image: Google)

You can see the sign of Southampton’s own rock bottom toy store in Marland and the trendsetter’s hair and beauty salon that had to move from this part of Southampton.

Given the vast land that is currently under construction, the possibilities are clear as to what can be done to renew the area.

June 2019: What was behind the Bargate Shopping Center (Image: Google) Red Funnel Ferries

Old and new tours of Southampton return to the coast on the Red Funnel Ferry, especially Terminal 1.

June 2012: Red Funnel Ferry (Image: Google)

On the surface, discounting the sunny 2021 weather hasn’t changed much in the last nine years.

This includes a bright poster that encourages people to explore the needles, apart from the improved advertising that energizes the building.

The red banner to the left of the railing says “Welcome to the new-looking terminal,” guessing all the hidden changes made during this time.

July 1, 2021: Red Funnel Ferry (Image: Google)

