Kerala will build a new two-square-foot campus in Kochi. Look at 15,000 startups by 2026





The Prime Minister of Kerala opened a new “digital hub” in the Technology Innovation Zone of Kochi on Saturday by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM). Hubs are supposed to be design and prototyping destinations. State CM Pinarai Villayan claimed that a four-square-foot campus, including an integrated startup complex that was already functioning, could support 365 startups. The Integrated Startup Complex was founded two years ago. This has made the Technology Innovation Zone “one of the largest startup spaces in South Asia,” Vijayan said.

Vijayan said at the time of the launch of the digital hub, five years ago there were 300 start-ups in Kerala and now it has grown to 3,900. This is a 13-fold increase over start-ups. He said the startup created 35,000 jobs in the state.

Vijayan said the Kerala state government is preparing a centralized startup park system as it visualizes that the state may see 15,000 additional startups by 2026.

“Five years ago, there were 300 start-ups in Kerala, but now there are 3,900 start-ups, which created at least 35,000 jobs. Kerala will have 15,000 in the next five years. We are moving towards the goals of start-ups. The government is preparing a centralized start-up park system, and innovation technology labs and incubators will be set up throughout the state, “said CM Villayan. The Phase 2 expansion of the digital hub covers an area of ​​3.40 square feet.

Vijayan is a venture capital firm worth 25 billion rupees from financial institutions such as Kerala Bank, Kerala Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC), Kerala Finance Corporation (KFC) and Kerala Financial Enterprises (KSFE) to promote start-ups. I told you that it is expected. In addition, venture funding from the 750 Chlore corpus will be available.

“If a start-up attracts external investment, the matching investment will come from this fund,” he added.

Similarly, unsecured and unsecured loans of up to Rs 100 million will be available for expansion of start-ups, Vijayan said.

KSUM is currently offering interest-free loans to startups. Villayan said the state will organize programs such as innovation challenges for young people to prove their abilities. Through this program, the winners will receive government support to sell their products, he added.

