Samsung’s radical new Galaxy smartphone suddenly takes shape





Samsung’s Galaxy S22 faces the big challenge of competing with Apple’s all-new iPhone 13 series. Now the new leak has revealed Samsung’s first big design decision, which will shock many Galaxy fans.

After Apple confirms that it has significantly increased battery capacity across the iPhone 13 lineup, the historically credible Samsung site Galaxy Club says the Galaxy S22 could go in the opposite direction and compromise battery downgrades. Clarified.

GalaxyClub states that the Galaxy S22 has specific details that it uses a battery with model code EB-BS901ABY with a rated capacity of only 3590mAh. This is about a 10% reduction compared to the Galaxy S21’s 3880mAh rated battery. Note that Samsung advertises the typical capacity of the Galaxy S21 as 4000mAh. Based on this metric, the battery of the Galaxy S21 is about 3700mAh.

Also, the signs are not good for the rest of the Galaxy S22 lineup. The Galaxy Club states that the Galaxy S22 + has a 4500 mAh battery (Galaxy S21 + 4800 mAh), and the Galaxy S22 Ultra is at least comparable to the 5000 mAh battery capacity of its predecessor.

GalaxyClub hopes to compensate for these savings by optimizing other areas of the Galaxy S22 line, including Samsung’s new Eco2OLED display, which debuted on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, up to 25% compared to the Fold 2. He said he promised to save money. It’s also expected to debut the long-awaited AMD GPU in a new range, but with its ballistic performance, it doesn’t look like an obvious point of energy efficiency.

Samsung fans have been lamenting the battery life of Galaxy smartphones since Samsung stopped manufacturing removable batteries. Samsung used to mock the battery life of the iPhone and called the iPhone owner Wall Huggers, but now the table seems to have changed.

