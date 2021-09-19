Google Play Services / Additional Steps for Privacy and Transparency in the World of Digital Information





Google has chipped in all its products with a new update to the latest release of Android 12. The global transparency and privacy agenda seems to recognize its importance and work to improve it to its full potential. By keeping their own sources of income safe through advertising campaigns.

With Google’s departure from Android Jelly Bean in the summer of 2021, they were expected to release a new version of the classic Android operating system. However, the series with these names with food references that ended in Android 10 in 2018 will not come back, so the new version will be called Android 12 according to the numerical version.

Google has offered the option to manage the content of the ad in terms of accuracy by emphasizing that ad ID removal is allowed, with privacy in mind and the transparency of the ad campaign. Decided. This ID is via a machine learning system to store all users viewing the data, notify artificial data analytics at Google’s headquarters, and present appropriate ads from the company to users. I will do it. These advertisements include products that we have somehow searched or expressed interest in online. Android’s Terms of Service provide Google with the ability to process the data that the server receives from your mobile phone and display ads based on the results.

The Google Play Services ID provides data to headquarters via a server. Previously, there was an option to prevent the company from retrieving data and suggest random ads, but now there is an option to remove the entire ID. Therefore, the ads you see are ambiguous and in some cases completely irrelevant. This process can occur because you don’t see linked ads that indicate that your privacy is protected.

This option is accessible in the configuration options and is under the privacy tag. From there, in advanced options, the output via ads on your Android device will give you the last option to erase or remove the entire ad ID.

However, this option is complex, so only modern smartphones with Android 12 and Google Play service version 21.36.14 or later can allow ad ID removal. You can undo this and create a new ID, but the data will be collected and specified over a long period of time, so it will take some time for your ad to become concrete.

H / T: XDA.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.digitalinformationworld.com/2021/09/an-extra-step-towards-privacy-and.html

