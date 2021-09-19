Data analysis blog for data lovers





Tech talk

Data privacy stewardship automation with Transcend and …

Data story

Embedded dashboard in action: Cleeng

product

Strategies for Effectively Optimizing Cloud Billing …

product

Introducing Looker Mobile: Access your data on the go

product

Accelerate data exploration with quick start

Tech talk

BigQuery live monitoring with Looker

Tech talk

AI-powered insights can save you time and take action faster …

Tech talk

Looker dashboard in less than 1 second using Firebolt

product

Introducing Looker Incremental PDT: Benefits and Use Cases

product

Looker’s Total Economic Impact ™ Survey Survey

Tech talk

Embedded analytics business and use cases

Tech talk

Why and how to create a modular LookML model

Tech talk

A new approach to speeding up dashboards: Keebo data …

Data story

G-Loot leads esports with real-time data and analytics

product

Azure hosted Looker: Supports multi-cloud data …

product

Looker block for using third party data on Google …

product

Introducing API Explorer: Interactive documentation …

Data story

Embedded dashboard in action: Postman

Tech talk

How to achieve a more reliable analysis in Monte …

Data story

SEO, content marketing, Google Ads optimization …

Data story

360-view ritual of customer acquisition data

product

See how marketing overlaps with Braze Benchmarks

Data story

Top 3 Ritual Tips for Fostering a Strong Data Culture

product

The latest big data strategy for storing federal agencies …

Data story

Women of Data: Commonwealth Care Data Science Team …

Data story

AppsFlyer becomes creative with analytics and delivery …

product

Visualize your model using the LookML Diagram application

Data story

Reports packaged in Wixs drive customer success …

Data story

Embedded Dashboard of the Month: Inspyrus

product

Accelerate your Looker dashboard with BigQuery BI Engine

society

Google (Looker) named Challenger at Gartner 2021 …

Tech talk

Seven built-in analytics trends for building 2021 data …

Tech talk

Start data quality control to your advantage with a new …

Tech talk

How to monitor and optimize BigQuery performance and costs

society

Looker has 22 top rankings in BARCs The BI & Analytics …

Data story

Navigate the accelerated shift to e-commerce …

