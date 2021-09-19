Google Maps | How to add GPS for your car to locate faster in the parking lot | Android | Apple | iOS | iPhone | Technology | Applications | nda | nnni





You no longer have to use a compass to find a location. As it used to be, everything is now done via the smartphone using the application Google Maps. This is a platform that can be used to reach every corner of the globe. Just place the place you want to go. Here are some tips to help you find a car parked in the parking lot.

Sure, you’ve driven to a shopping center and parked your car like hundreds of people. The problem arises when you want to find it because you don’t know where you put it and you waste time trying to find it or asking for it. Help the founding staff.

Take a look: Learn tips for quickly changing your home icon and searching from Google Maps

Take advantage of the technology provided by Google Maps, as the app has the ability to save the exact location where you parked your car. In addition, this tool works on both Apple and Android iOS phones.

How to find a parked car using Google Maps First, make sure that Google Maps has no pending updates in the Google Play Store or App Store. Then, at the exact location away from the car, press for a few seconds until you see the red pin. Add a tag (Photo: mag) A “Bookmarks” section will appear at the bottom. Swipe up to see more options. next,[ラベル]Click Options to add a name to the new label. “Parking lot” is recommended. Then press “Add Tag”. If you want to find a car, go to the “Saved” section at the bottom.Click on the saved tag and finally[ルート]Click. Start Google Maps Guide. Directions (Photo: mag)

Is there a problem with Google Maps? If your app crashes on your phone or tablet, or if you have another issue that affects your experience, click here to follow this series of steps to access Google Help Support.

