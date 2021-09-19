Beveron Technologies Wins Legal Tech Innovation Award from Dubai’s DJ MC Group





Beveron CEO Brijesh Chedayan Wins Best LegalTech Innovation Award from DJMC Officials Image Credits: Provided

The Beveron Smart Lawyer Office Initiative, a world-class legal tech solution provider, received the “Best LegalTech Innovation” award from the Dubai Media City-based DJMC Group. David John, managing director of DJMC, said the award recognizes Beveron’s initiative to build a comprehensive legal technology solution that enables legal practitioners to adapt to future skills and challenges. I did. Based in Dubai Business Bay, Beveron’s central focus is on digitization and automation of the Middle East law firms, in-house lawyers, debt collection, and intellectual property sectors. Brijesh Chedayan, CEO of Beveron, was pleased to receive this award for his efforts to take the region’s traditional legal department to another level. Beveron won the Best Legaltech Startup Company Award in the UAE.

Until recently, automation in the legal industry in the region has been limited to email and word processors, while the entire business world is moving to the wing of technology. New technologies are becoming more disruptive than just lawyers. Law firms and legal departments need to adapt to new technological changes to provide legal services that provide a better customer experience. To fill this huge gap, a team of experienced legal and technical experts, Beveron Lead, brainstormed the challenges and many legal technologies designed to help modern law firms lead services in the digital age. Introduced the product.

The Smart Lawyer Office Suite was designed by a legal technician who understands the challenges that legal professionals address in all stages of law firm management. This gives law firms complete control over the case, no matter how complex or huge. Smart Lawyer Office clients can store, track, manage, and categorize case information and documents and communicate in ways that provide the highest level of ease. The wide range of reports also gives law firms access to tools to effectively manage their operations.

The leading web-based legaltech platform, known as the Smart Lawyer Office, is centralized with important case law details such as related documents, reports, calendars, invoices, task lists, receipts, and statutory accounting. An automated and secure electronic platform.

The Smart Lawyer Office platform uses the client portal to provide a modern approach to legal client care. This allows you to exchange documents, request KYC via web surveys, collaborate, and stay up-to-date on the progress of issues.

Financial management is another important area where law firms are involved. Legal accounting software integrated with case management ensures accurate and centralized financial data for law firms. Template-driven legal processes and contracts make life easier for legal professionals today.

The SmartLawyer Office version of In House Legal Counsels enables workflow automation, speeds up issues, and reduces administrative tasks with more delegation options. A smart solution for the legal department allows you to manage all your legal affairs, contracts, knowledge, contacts, and legal processes in one connected system.

Case management platforms are designed to provide execution and support across multiple platforms. This suit has great automation features that automatically pilot all tasks and provide a personalized workflow process that you can easily track.

Smart Lawyer Office suits come in different versions to suit different ranges of corporate budgets and features. The starter version is designed for small law firms and the professional version is for medium law firms. Enterprise Edition is for large law firms with many advanced features. This web-based solution can be implemented on-premises or in a private cloud account.

Beveron extends the solution with another related difficult business area, debt collection. With debt collection, automation simplifies the debt collection process and allows businesses to streamline all relevant follow-up, settlement, and legal proceedings. Debt collection automation reduces operating costs, optimizes collection methods and ensures a successful collection process. The debt collection platform addresses the debt collection needs of businesses, banks, individuals, courts, and the government sector.

In addition to providing legitimate software products, Beveron is transforming its business mode with technological advances, expanding its support for legal consultants for law firms and the legal department.

Beveron Technologies believes to provide a complete suite of solutions within the legal scope that will check every box to meet today’s business needs and facilitate the adoption of digital transformation. We are also expanding to other regions around the world to extend legal tech solutions for legal professionals in a cost-effective manner. This awareness of legal tech innovation will undoubtedly move our energy forward.

In response to this recognition, Beveron Technologies CEO Brijesh Chedayan thanked a respected legal client who is passionate about embracing technological advances.

