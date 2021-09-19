Russia limits opposition voting apps from Apple App Store and Google Play Store





NetBlocks mobile app store metrics confirm that the popular opposition election tracking app has been removed from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The incident occurs when Russia holds parliamentary elections from September 17-19, 2021.

Invented by imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny, a strategic voting application simply entitled “Navalny” is currently not available in Russia’s two major app markets, but online in other observed countries. It remains.

How are the restrictions implemented?

According to the indicators, the application has been withheld at the national level and is no longer available in the Apple and Google stores for the Russian market. The app will continue to be available in other countries.

Apple’s App Store is used on iOS devices, including the company’s popular iPhone series phones. Google’s Play Store is used on mobile devices manufactured by several vendors running the company’s Android operating system.

Russian Google Play Store users now receive notifications when searching for apps

On Friday, sources feared that at least one of the U.S.-based companies implementing the restrictions could face legal action by local staff following a removal order from the Russian Federation. , I confirmed in the background that I felt that I had to comply.

What do the Russian authorities say? Apple Transparency Notice

According to a transparency notice issued by Apple to app developers, Russian communications regulator Roscomnadzor has asked the company to remove the app from the Russian App Store because it “contains illegal content in Russia.” I ordered.

In the notice, Roskomnadzor cites election interference and militant activity in accordance with Article 9 of Federal Law 114-FZ of July 25, 2002 as the reason for the deletion.

How can users regain access to the app?

Users who downloaded the app before deleting the app store can continue to launch the app, but cannot update it any further.

Some users were able to download the app by changing the app store region to a country other than Russia. However, this approach can result in lost settings and prevent future updates of other apps.

What is the context of the Russian election app removal?

Russia sees the removal as a domestic issue, but compliance by the two largest US companies is likely to question both government and technology.

Apple and Google are currently facing new criticisms of the mobile app ecosystem in a walled garden. It inherits some degree of autonomy from the government that users have traditionally chosen.

Civil society voices were also very critical of the decision to follow Russia’s order to remove the app.

@Google and @Apple have removed the @navalny app from the store

The whole world is watching over you, and now you are helping a dictator to poison his political opponents with chemical weapons.

There are no words. # KeepItOn # 2021 @accessnow @netblocks

— Internet Protection Association (@safe_runet) September 17, 2021

Before:

methodology

This report follows the NetBlocks Election Pathfinder Rapid Response methodology, which defines a set of core principles, workflows, and benchmarks for network measurement and evaluation during elections and referendums.

This report uses NetBlocks app analytics metrics that track app availability by country and market demographics. As detailed in the report, the list and download of apps may be restricted by the app publisher itself or may be subject to removal by the app store operator.

NetBlocks are internet monitors that work at the crossroads of digital rights, cybersecurity and internet governance. Independent nonpartisan NetBlocks strives to provide a fair and comprehensive digital future for all.

[press | contact ] Graphics and visualizations are provided for fair use in an unchanged format that reflects their published meaning and intent, along with a clear credibility and source attribution to NetBlocks. NetBlocks founder AlpToker protects intellectual property rights, including but not limited to important findings, facts and numbers, trademarks, copyrights, and original reports. Citation and source attribution are required at the time of use.

