Ohio Tech Day aims to inspire the next generation of technology and innovation leaders





Throughout Ohio, big and small businesses, nonprofits, schools, and governments are creatively thinking about how to inspire high school students to become the next generation leaders in technology and innovation.

We’ll meet on Friday, September 24th, Ohio Tech Day. This day is the best of the state’s growing technology economy to raise awareness among high school students about the role of technology and innovation in Ohio’s economic power and how they can participate in this growth. Collect.

People in the tech community know that growth and innovation can only be achieved by those who make it happen. Here in Ohio, there are thousands of people in need of high school across the state. With the right inspiration, training and exposure, they can step into different industries that are creating meaningful career paths in technology. Ohio Tech Day is a day to introduce high school students to the opportunities for successful technology and innovation at home. Industries such as smart manufacturing, artificial intelligence, data analytics, cybersecurity, information technology, and engineering are growing here in Buckeye.

As Director of Verizon Community Engagement, I see Ohio Tech Day on behalf of Citizen Verizon, Verizon’s responsible business plan for economic, environmental and social progress. Verizon has promised $ 3 billion by 2025 as part of its plans to move the world forward. One of the key pillars of Citizen Verizon is digital inclusion. I understand that access is just the beginning. That’s why we’re promoting technology as a tool to improve our communities, education and workforce.

Through Citizen Verizon initiatives, including Verizon Innovative Learning, Verizon helps underserved students across the United States learn the skills they need to succeed in today’s digital world. Through the Employee Engagement Program, Verizon employees in Ohio (and across the country) attend job fairs, share videos about career journeys, guide students, and understand what it means to pursue a career in technology. I will explain. With more than 2,300 employees in Ohio and more than 130,000 employees worldwide, we know what it takes to build a diverse network of people who will make a meaningful difference in technology. I am.

Ohio Tech Day features one big virtual event where we all get together across the state. It’s open to all high school students across Ohio for free. We encourage schools, businesses and organizations to host their own events, either directly or virtually. Ohio Tech Day partners also collaborate on virtual resource pages with educational resources, career profiles, and meaningful content that students, teachers, parents, and schools can use for free all year round.

Ohio Tech Day creates a state-wide technology ecosystem that supports Ohio students long after the actual event. For more information, please visit www.ohiotechday.org. Here you can also sign up for updates, partner with us in programming, or submit professional stories as part of the #iamOhioTech initiative. Host an event, partner with other organizations at the event, or log on to virtual state-wide events to attend.

I am proud to co-chair Ohio Tech Day. This is an opportunity for all Ohio citizens to take high school students into new career and educational opportunities, expose them to the world of technology and innovation, and think about ways to move the world together from their home in Ohio. .. Please join us.

Cohen is Director of Community Engagement and State Government Affairs at Verizon. She is based in Cleveland.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.crainscleveland.com/opinion/ohio-tech-day-looks-inspire-next-generation-leaders-tech-innovation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos