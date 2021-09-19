Google and Microsoft in action / digital information world, where big tech companies face the most attacks





The heart of the digital era revolves around several Silicon Valley tech companies that exist to not only generate new ideas over time, but also revolutionize the way technology works each year. From foldable mobile phones to VR devices to digital implants, what has been achieved in the last decade is commendable, and by humans repairing autotronics, it was previously enjoyed as freedom and guaranteed as a right. Private space should be taken into account. It’s getting harder and harder to stay loyal.

This concept is supported by a recent report from Telefonica Tech’s cybersecurity report highlighted by AtlasVPN in the first half of 2021. Reports and companies praised the high standards and unmatched accuracy in analyzing threats from individuals to digital companies. The server level to the epic scheme of threats across the plate only enhances the reliability of the report. is.

Of the 2000 threats analyzed by Telefonica, nearly 1,000 of these were respondents to the two largest companies. Google led with about 550 attacks, followed by Microsoft with 432 attacks, all successful attacks on companies that represent the largest database of users with the most sensitive data and users’ high privacy concerns. It accounted for 50% of.

Not all of these are very dangerous threats, as explained in the report, but a significant portion of these attacks were inherently harmful, with a score of about 10. These make up about 50% of all attacks and are the most widely used by Google. Platforms consisting of Chrome, Gmail, and all other subsidiaries have seen these attacks be extremely devastating and have caused serious problems for states, countries, and individuals over the last two years. Prove that.

Following that, Microsoft also has a database of millions of users, and these companies and the other five companies in Oracle, Cisco, SAP, and Reports have prevented hackers from accessing personal information on these servers. Cyber ​​security needs to be strengthened to prevent it.

However, there are some low-level threats that Google and Microsoft can ignore because a pre-configured sequence of such attacks intervenes and cancels. However, accessing the boulevard route allows these same cybercriminals to evade or attack other businesses. The same methodology that causes millions of losses.

The details of the report need to be carefully considered and acted upon for a perfect global village and a digital world that is far more secure for all users in all regions.

