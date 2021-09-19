Download a song of iron manuscript free





Song of Iron CODEX Free Download for PC Game Setup in Single Direct Link for Windows. It is an amazing action and adventure game.

Song of Iron CODEX for PC 2021 Overview Join the Discord community! Behind you is a trail of broken armor and shattered armor. You are holding the ax of a fallen enemy. With wear and tear, it will fit its purpose. What lies ahead is still a mystery, your goal is not. To save your people, you must find the great temple of the gods, but don’t expect a warm welcome. Prepare to meet you in a world that is against you. In Song of Iron, man, beast and nature itself will try to stop you. Fight through it all in this brave adventure where the combat is intense, deep and dangerous. Use your bow, ax and shield to strike back but be careful, the weapons may be lost, the arrows will run out and the shields will be broken. With the blood of your ancestors and the valor restored along the way you can fight! Explore your ancient and mysterious home as you travel through forests to caves and climb mountains as you seek revenge. Keep your eyes peeled, danger is all around you and when the battle is too big, you may need to find a more accurate way to pass the enemies.

ABOUT RESTING RELIC

Resting Relic is a solo game development studio started by Joe Winter, a longtime artist and game developer. Song of Iron is the first title by the new studio that strives to bring unique, beautiful and rewarding games to people everywhere looking for quality relics of comfort.

Description of adult content

The developers describe the content like this:

Contains some violence and blood.

Technical Specifications of this version Game Version: Initial Version Interface Language: English Audio Language: English Download Kit / Re packer: CODEX Game Name: Song_of_Iron_CODEX.zip Game Download Size: 7.7 GBMD5SUM: ee04a3eab87c8bdfa9b5e672c883611 Song System Requirements

Before you start Song of Iron CODEX free download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* Requires 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating system: windows x64 * Processor: Intel Core i5 or AMD equivalent * Memory: 8 GB RAM * Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 * DirectX: v11 * Storage: 12 GB Space available * Sound Card: DirectX Compatible * Additional Notes: Keyboard, Mouse or Console

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating system: windows x64 * Processor: Intel Core i7 or AMD equivalent * Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 * DirectX: v11 * Storage: 12 GB available space * Sound card: Compatible with DirectX * Additional notes: keyboard, mouse or console

Download a song of iron manuscript free

Click on below button to start Song of Iron CODEX. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided the full setup link for the game directly.

