Everything you need to know in the UK





We hesitated to see how cute the CyberGhost VPN mascot was. Companies that spend a lot of time adorably can feel like they’re trying to distract you from the truth. But at first I was messing around with the service, but it was a nice surprise.

The complex design of CyberGhost VPN meant that this was one of the least intuitive VPNs we navigated to. It took me a few more minutes to get used to the interface. I was also disappointed that CyberGhost VPN did not work in China. Therefore, this VPN is an automatic veto for anyone trying to find a working VPN while traveling in China.

There are many places to use a VPN. Credit: CYberghost VPN

What are the best features of CyberGhost VPN?

The streaming feature available later and the dedicated IP address (additional charge) option were our favorite features. A dedicated IP address is a feature that allows you to access networks with restricted IP. By doing so, this VPN will be able to use a token-based system for a dedicated IP address. Therefore, when connecting to the server, the IP address itself is not associated with the VPN account. This is very different from Surfshark’s experience of having the same IP address several times when disconnecting and reconnecting to the same server. CyberGhost VPN does not disclose the ID by reading the IP address or DNA request.

Which protocols does CyberGhost VPN support?

The benefit of being able to choose the protocol to use while using CyberGhost depends on your needs and the device you are using. But what is it? The VPN protocol is a guideline used to coordinate the connection between a VPN client and a VPN server. Whatever protocol the VPN employs, it determines how data travels between your computer and the VPN server. Currently, CyberGhost supports the following protocols.

OpenVPN (YDP QNS TCO): Most popular across VPNs

IKEv2: Most stable

Wireguard: Latest and said to be better than OpenVPN and IKEv2

Tunneling Protocol: Can be combined with IPSec to provide additional security

The disadvantage is that the first day I used CyberGhost, the failure continued to occur whenever I wanted to change the server. You will see an annoying pop-up similar to the following:

Annoying pop-ups that I kept getting from CyberGhost. Credit: Emily Lu Gao

How much does CyberGhost VPN cost?

Price is another reason why this VPN is great for beginners. In fact, CyberGhost VPN stands out for us because of its quality.

The current rate plans to consider are:

Monthly: 10.89 / month

6 months: 4.79 / month (28.74 bills per year)

2 years (+2 months free): 1.63 / month (42.38 billed every 2 years)

Platforms: Windows, Android, Android TV, MacOS, iOS, Linux, Amazon Fire Stick, FireTV

Number of sync users per account: 7

The 2-year and 1-year plans each come with a 45-day money-back guarantee. The one-month plan, on the other hand, comes with a 14-day money-back guarantee. All CyberGhost billing plans include a whopping 7,200 VPN servers, 7 simultaneous connections, 24/7 live support, and countless device types from Chrome and Firefox to Mac and Android. It can be applied.

Are there any features suitable for streaming?

Netflix isn’t the only one you can access. A long list of streaming sites is all at your fingertips. When I tried to access Hulu, it didn’t work until I tried to stream Hulu on several different servers. This may be a one-time bug, but you should still be careful.

Except for its minor speed bumps, we claim that streaming is the best attribute of Cyber ​​Ghosts.

Is CyberGhost VPN Trent Friendly?

Torrenting, a popular file-sharing protocol, is often confused with illegal piracy. This allows a huge number of users to connect and share content without having to rely on a single source for downloads. CyberGhost VPN is ideal for torrents and can run torrents on up to 7 devices. This is due to the following features:

Emergency stop device

DNS leak protection (routing website queries through a private server instead of an ISP server)

IPv6 protection (prevents VPN from leaking the device’s IPv6 address and IPv4)

Aesthetically, the servers on the left side of CyberGhost VPN’s desktop and laptop layouts are useful because they are organized to be optimal for streaming.

What is the connection speed?

Unfortunately, I wanted CyberGhost to be faster. The speed was found to be comparable to the speed that a test computer would normally run without a VPN. The computer runs at 45.83Mbps without CyberGhost VPN, and with the program, there is only a difference of 3.72Mbps.

If anything, it turns out that the normal internet is now very slow.

Normal server results.

Credit: Emily Lu Gao

Speed ​​using a German server.

Credit: Emily Lu Gao

Can you trust CyberGhost?

After all, VPNs claim to protect you, but let’s dig deeper. I was relieved to see this company openly sharing its transparency report on the CyberGhost VPN website. This is important because it allows users to see what requests the VPN provider is receiving from government agencies. You can also rely on trust if the VPN company discloses the creator.

Can I rely on CyberGhost VPN customer support?

CyberGhost provides live support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. I also liked the form for submitting help requests. They were quick to reply to us when we submitted the request. I didn’t have any ghosts (intended to be puns) that I experienced in the request form of some programs where the question had just fallen into the abyss.

Is CyberGhost VPN Worth It?

CyberGhost VPN is compatible with the heavy hitter VPNs available on the market. It stands out in the sea of ​​VPNs with a reputable in-house support team and a private server for security maximalist.

On the one hand, CyberGhost is a great introduction to VPN, even if the interface doesn’t suit your personal taste. On the other hand, it is not a VPN for experienced VPN users due to the low anonymity of the web.

If you want more privacy, adding NoSpy server access or a dedicated IP to your plan can be expensive. But for the average consumer, it covers that foundation and then some.

Credit: Cyber ​​Ghost VPN

