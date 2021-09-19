Splitgate: Where it comes from and where it goes





Halo and Portal are two franchises that many gamers say have defined childhood. But for Ian Plou, those games now define his career.

Proulx was a teenager when he conceptualized the idea of ​​combining two franchises. Fans around the world have enjoyed his ideas since the beta was re-released a few years later, just a few months ago.

Splitgate has been around for over two years, but many didn’t know it until recently. The game was announced at E3 2021 for PlayStation and Xbox, and was scheduled to be released in open beta a month after successful two-round closed testing.

Co-founders Proulx and Nicolas Bagamian were amazed at how much attention the game received after recording an unexpected 2 million downloads in the first week alone. Immediately after its release, it had the highest number of simultaneous players on Steam, defeating well-established titles such as Garry’s Mod and Valheim that weekend.

Now that Splitgate has been so successful and the team has invested $ 100 million, the company is focusing on what can be added to make the game better and more enjoyable.

The future of Splitgate Esports

Esports has been in the hearts of many splitgate fans who want to see top players demonstrate their skills in bigger tournaments than ever before. With the new investment, Proulx and its crew are aiming for a successful esports venture in parallel with the game.

“We probably want to do a league format,” Proulx told Dot Esports. “I think it’s especially true for new games. It’s important to have something like a path to the pros, so for us, as we definitely want to have a format, and Again, I think we’ve made the exact final decision on what the format will look like, but in my opinion it’s important to have an existing professional who has been playing this game for two and a half years. Also, keep in mind that there are many players who are getting very fast and very good, like that. “

Proulx emphasized that new players, who may still be improving in the game, want the opportunity to compete at the highest level, as well as the VALORANT Champions Tour format, where any team can sign up.

When will Splitgate be released in beta?

The 1047 game team hasn’t had a release date in mind so far, not to mention whether the game release will be aligned with the new season.

Most fans know that the game is very sophisticated. Like many new games, it has some bugs, but Proulx doesn’t consider the number of bugs related to game sophistication or release.

His concern is to keep up with the content schedule as the game is released and have staff implement those changes.

“It’s important not only to prepare the product, but also to prepare the team,” says Proulx. “There are other features we have in mind. Our vision of what Splitgate 1.0 will look like. It’s very different from what it looked like two months ago. But all the elements It’s also important to align and build a team. “

1047 Games advertises that it is “actively hiring.” Proulx said the company has seen a significant increase in applicants since the investment announcement, which should help speed up the game release process.

Splitgate plans to introduce new content rapidly

The reason Proulx wants to have a team is to release content such as limited-time events and seasonal challenges. Many rumble and casual modes change at some point and can turn into limited-time events.

“Many of these modes don’t necessarily mean you want to play every day,” he said. “I think there are currently 10 rumble modes, but you can use modifiers to create hundreds of modes …. So for us, let’s take the best from casual, the best from rumble. Take it. What you want to play every day, like a gun game, is always fun. Do your best in one integrated playlist. “

In addition to the rotation mode, the team is already brainstorming what the holiday event will look like. There have been Halloween-themed skins in the past, but the developers said they would like to take advantage of such features in-game to get them. This can take the form of a seasonal challenge that allows players to complete their goals and earn new rewards within a specified time frame.

The constant flow of content does not mean a big change just for change

One factor that Splitgate developers don’t want is changes that make the game inconsistent. This applies to both professional esports scenes and casual players. What they want is a change that makes sense to them.

“We can take a map and say,’OK, people don’t like this, how can we make it better?'” And how can you tell a story? For example, like the Pantheon, the rock wall may have collapsed. And now certain sections of the map are blocked. These are all ideas at this point. Similarly, we haven’t really started working on it. But that’s kind of like the idea here. Keep it fresh by changing the map while maintaining competitive integrity, “Proulx said.

1047 Images via game

The developer just introduced a new map for Season 0, but removed it from rotation due to console performance issues. Karman Station will need to return to map rotation on Monday.

Cross progression is coming, but not soon

According to Proulx, cross-progression is still far away. As players grow in size, so does the task of adding cross-progression to the game. Linking accounts to get Twitch drops was something the team wanted to solve early, but when the game became widespread and developers needed to pay attention to server maintenance, the task was solved. it was done.

Being able to rename in-game is what players have been asking for, but for now, players are sticking to the name they choose for their platform. In the future, Proulx said there was no reason why developers wouldn’t allow players to rename after implementing cross-progression.

Splitgate matchmaking and bots

Matchmaking is something players often ask. This is because each game has a different experience depending on who it is placed on and which server it is connected to.

In Splitgate, players participate in the game primarily based on wait time, but matchmaking also considers other factors.

Ranking looks at a player’s Elo, ping, how long the player has been waiting, and various other factors. The longer the player waits, the more the game will try to draw people into the lobby based on those variables.

Casual has a much easier way to get people into the game and is not based on those other factors, but on the time the player is waiting and the mode selected. However, when the player starts searching for casual mode, the game takes everything into account.

For those who enjoy casual game mode, bringing bots into the game when someone leaves is a complaint among many players. Proulx said in the first few minutes of the match it would bring back the addition of real players to casual matches.

“Previously, we were able to get involved and progress in the game in the first two minutes,” says Proulx. “Then it seemed like an extra step, so we got rid of it. Almost certainly, we’ll add it to an ongoing place of participation in the first minute or two.”

Splitgate is free to play and is available on Steam, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Development of the Xbox Series X / S and PS5 is underway.

