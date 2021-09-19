Clive Sinclair, the inventor of ZX Spectrum personal computer, has passed away





His family confirmed that Clive Sinclair, who invented the early computer Sinclair ZX Spectrum, died of cancer on Thursday at the age of 81. Sinclair was the inventor with an impressive list of electronic products bearing his name. Some were successful, such as pocket calculators, while others were unsuccessful, such as the Sinclair C5 electric tricycle.

Born in England in 1940, Sinclair had the knack for creating gadgets. Launched in 1972, the Sinclair Executive Slimline Pocket Calculator sold well (mainly because of its low price) and was on display at the Museum of Modern Art in New York at some point.

The Sinclairs ZX personal computer was popular with British consumers at a lower price than the Commodore 64, which was popular at the time. ZX Spectrum (called Speccy) had a rubber keyboard and color display, and eventually had a library of thousands of games. The first model was equipped with 16KB of RAM and sold for 125 (about $ 170). ZX Spectrum sold about 5 million units worldwide before it was discontinued in 1992.

Sinclair ZX Spectrum Computer Photo: Peter Macdiarmid / Getty Images

But even many of Sinclairs’ less successful inventions were later validated. According to print ads in the 1970s, the Sinclairs Black Watch, which used integrated circuit technology, wasn’t really popular, but it may now have affected some of the fitness trackers that everyone wears on their wrists. there is. The Sinclairs TV80 pocket TV wasn’t popular at the time, but now we carry a small screen with us wherever we go. And Elon Musk tweeted his condolences on Thursday saying he loves ZX Spectrum.

Launched in 1985, the Sinclair C5 electric car started at around 399 (about $ 550) and wasn’t a hit with consumers. I had to pedal when the battery ran out, and when I was seated, the operator was under the line of sight of most cars on the road. Oh, there was no passenger seat. The C5 was a one-seater car. It’s probably not straightforward to call it Tesla’s predecessor, but Sinclair was probably working on something just decades ahead of the general public.

Sinclair’s daughter Belinda said in an interview with the Guardian that it was an idea and a challenge that he found exciting. Hed came up with the idea, “It doesn’t make sense to ask if anyone wants it, because they can’t imagine it. And the last bit is Steve Jobs’ market for product development. It often doesn’t sound like the feelings of the late Steve Jobs as to why he didn’t resort to research: people don’t know what they want until you show them to them.

Despite being a knight in 1983 for his contributions to the British computer industry and a pioneer in the field of consumer electronics, Sinclair preferred slide rules to slide rules. He said he found the internet and email annoying and didn’t use them.

In addition to Belinda, Sinclair survives with his sons Crispin and Bartholomew, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

