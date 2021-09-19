Google and Apple Maps rivals explain why ETA quotes are always off





Have you ever wondered why your estimated time of arrival (ETA) when you navigate to a destination using Google Maps or Apple Maps doesn’t match your initial ETA estimate? For example, suppose you are traveling from Ludlow, Vermont to Morrow, New York. If you tap your destination on Google Maps, you’ll see that the drive takes 1 hour and 40 minutes and you can reach your destination by 2:45 pm.

Why is the first ETA on Google Maps or Apple Maps inaccurate?

But by the end of your journey, it’s 2:55 pm and you’re 10 minutes late. What’s wrong? TomTom, a rival of Google Maps and Apple Maps, recently said in a blog post: The problem with ETA is that it is difficult to calculate accurately, which can lead to both customer dissatisfaction and driver dissatisfaction. ”

Traffic light can throw away your ETA

First of all, why is it important that the ETA is off by a few minutes? TomTom points out that delivery can be too early or too late, which can frustrate consumers. A package that arrives early when no one is at home has an eye that says “steal me.” Also, delayed food delivery can cause food to get cold by the time you get home. And rideshares arriving late at the airport can be forced to run through the airport, as OJ Simpson used in Hertz’s television commercials at the time.

Drivers trying to get minutes with ETA tend to drive faster, regardless of normal road rules. In 2019, Tom Tom talked to riders (such as Lyft and Uber) and food delivery companies and was told that having an accurate ETA was one of the biggest problems they face in their business. This is because there are so many unpredictable variables to know when to reach point “B” after starting from point “A”.

Such variables include weather, driver behavior, and traffic volume. Part of the problem is that different companies have different reasons for providing accurate ETA. Delivery companies need reliable ETAs, but other companies that handle ride-hailing services and commuters want to move their customers from one location to another as soon as possible.

The best route could be a long route that is likely to display the correct ETA

Some drivers are aggressive, passing through yellow lights at high speeds, driving well beyond speed limits, and taking advantage of other opportunities, which can lead to inaccurate ETA. Some drivers are conservative, stop at a yellow light and drive well below the speed limit. Some companies use algorithms to match deliveries with specific drivers. “These algorithms are the’secret source’behind the route and ETA plans, performing very complex enterprise-owned calculations and can vary from business to business,” TomTom said. increase.

To improve the accuracy of ETA, TomTom proposes the use of historical data that shows the speed of traffic traveling on a particular road at a particular time of the day. Mix this with real-time traffic (TomTom has a system that updates real-time traffic every 30 seconds). It is also important to have information on the path to ETA calculations. Cartography companies say, “The more accurate the map, the better it is for the driver and the customer. Consider all road details such as curvature, slope, speed limit, traffic lights, specific traffic rules, lane information, etc. It’s important to do that. “

It may sound surprising, but according to TomTom, the best route is longer than another traffic light or accident-prone route, but it’s likely to provide a more accurate ETA. TomTom adds that getting an accurate ETA is “both art and science.”

