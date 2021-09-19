Apple’s iOS 15 update arrives on Monday, but you may not want to install it right away





iOS 15 is approaching, but you may not want to install it right away.

Sarah Tew / CNET

The next version of Apple’s mobile operating system, iOS 15, will arrive on Monday. (When iOS 15 appears, here’s how to download and install it.) Apple revealed the date at a launch event earlier this week. At the event, the tech giant also unveiled the iPhone 13, the new iPad, and the Apple Watch Series 7.

The new software for iPhone (and iPadOS for iPad) is packed with all-new features such as FaceTime Android owners, the ability to store driver licenses in a digital wallet, and major upgrades to Apple Maps, but one more. Consider waiting for a week. One or two before installing iOS 15.

Of course, you can face the new operating system head-on and try out all the new features as they become available. That’s the fun of it, isn’t it?However, when the popup button is displayed[更新]There are several reasons to avoid clicking a button.

Why iOS 15 isn’t perfect at launch

Beta releases of any version of iOS are intended to help developers identify and eliminate bugs before the operating system becomes widely available. However, some bugs may move to the release version. See last year’s general release of iOS 14. This reverted the user’s default browser and email app each time the user restarted the device.

Such bugs and issues have occurred in the beta versions of iOS 15 and iPad OS 15, and can be problematic even in the first general release. And even if these issues don’t stop you from using your iPhone or iPad altogether, the bugs can still be annoying and destructive.

Based on my experience testing iOS 15 Beta, the third build was inferior to the previous builds. The app crashed constantly for no reason, and the keyboard stopped working randomly on the iPad Pro. Again, Apple’s development team may have found and addressed most of these bugs. However, if you download it on the first day, it will be set to be the live version of the beta tester.

iOS 15 includes many new features such as focus mode, but there may be some bugs at first.

How long do I have to wait to download Patrick Holland / CNET iOS 15?

Going back to the iOS 14 example, the default app issue was resolved after a week. It’s the window you should look for: wait a week, maybe two weeks if you want to be very cautious, and then download the new iOS. At that point, most of the initial bugs in the entire OS and individual apps need to be resolved.

But don’t wait too long

Some attention can help avoid headaches, but you shouldn’t be overly careful either. Delayed operating system updates for long periods of time can also make you vulnerable to security flaws. It’s important to install operating system updates related to security issues, such as the iOS 14.8 update released earlier this week, as soon as possible to keep your device safe.

Launches of new operating systems like the iOS 15 rarely fall into that category, but that’s an important difference. If you’re updating to iOS 15, make sure your device is ready first. It’s difficult to revert to the previous operating system, but it’s possible.

For more information on the iPhone 13 event, check out everything Apple has announced and why the iPhone 13’s biggest feature is the trade-in offer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/services-and-software/apples-ios-15-update-arrives-monday-but-you-might-not-want-to-install-it-right-away/

