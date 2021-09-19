Features of Apple iOS 15 1 Great upgrade for iPhone users





Apple iOS 15 is coming soon.

David Ferran

If you’re an iPhone fan, you may know how great the Notes app is. It’s about my favorite ingredients. But it’s also an unsung hero. I used it crazy and you asked, so I have 1,162 notes right now. You may be able to beat this number.

Still, not everyone knows that individual notes can be locked with a password, so it’s an alternative to a password protector and can be launched for free. In fact, Apple says it’s a very secure protector, as you’ll need a locked note password as well as a password / Touch ID / Face ID to get into your iPhone.

It updates almost instantly on all Apple devices, so text-rich notes you type on your Mac will be available on your iPhone in seconds.

Well, Notes has improved significantly with iOS 15.

tag

Starting Monday, you’ll be able to add tags to your notes for easier classification. Well, Notes’ search engine is already pretty fierce, but what if you forget the magic word to search? Tags are even more useful. And because there’s a tag browser, you can see all your tags in one place.It guides us

Smart folder

A folder that automatically places notes in one place based on tags. This is also very convenient.

With shared notes, you can get the attention of one of the co-owners by adding @ and its name to the note. This will notify the co-owner of the update.

Shared notes

These are useful, but in the past, when one of the people who had access to the note updated the note, it was difficult to see what had changed. Did you enter it incorrectly? What’s wrong? This is no longer an issue, as the new activity view shows a summary of the changes since the last time you viewed the note. This is a great upgrade.

As part of that, swipe the note to the right to see the highlights and details of your changes. You can see the date and time of the edit in highlighted text that is color-coded for each user.

Quick note

This is great, but only for the iPad. Tap the lower right corner with your Apple Pencil or swipe up with your finger to see a quick note that’s perfect for writing down your imminent thoughts before they disappear on a busy day. You can scribble with Apple Pencil or tap from the keyboard. Shrink it so it doesn’t appear on your iPad and restore it whenever you need it. There is also a folder dedicated to quick notes.

This is just one of the coolest iOS 15 upgrades in the coming hours. Check back on Monday for full and comprehensive details of the entire iOS 15 release. This is Forbes.

