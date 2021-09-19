Another Google Pixel Fold device may come with Android 12.1.





Rumors of the Google Pixel Fold have been swirling for quite some time, but the code in the next Android 12.1 release suggests that there will be another foldable phone along the way from Google in the not too distant future.

Some digging done by 9to5Google reveals the existence of this new device. This is clearly codenamed Jumbojack. As far as Google’s internal communications are concerned, the first PixelFold codename is Passport.

Based on this unidentified leak, the Jumbojack comes with two displays so you can see one even when you close the device. In other words, it sounds like it works along the lines of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. after that.

Android 12.1 update

Android 12 will be available in October with Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. There are also signs that the first Pixel Fold smartphone will be available at the same time. This is a hardware jackpot for Google fans.

On the other hand, various leaks and rumors indicate that there is an Android 12.1 update right after Android 12. This should be a fairly substantial update, including some of the features that Google missed in time for the release of Android 12.

According to information obtained by XDA Developers, Android 12.1 will further improve the functionality of foldable phones, such as the launcher taskbar that runs along the bottom of the screen when opened.

Analysis: The Future of Our Folding Phones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. (Image credit: Future)

Currently, I’m not sure about foldable phones codenamed Jumbojack within Google. It may also be labeled Pixel Fold 2 or Pixel Fold 1a. There is no guarantee that you will see the light of day at this point.

However, it’s almost certain that the Google Pixel Fold will actually arrive next month or so, and this fresh speculation that follow-up is coming soon is more evidence that clamshell phones have a bright future. is.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 last month, demonstrating that it is working on two collapsible form factors in the near future. It seems that these phones actually pushed out the Galaxy Note 21 as well.

Manufacturers are putting serious weight behind foldable phones as Google is about to join the fight and rumors are rumored that the foldable iPhone is also approaching. At this point, the price of these devices remains high, but it’s clear that these oversized smartphones still remain.

