Critics warn Apple about Google’s suppression of “chokepoints”





The digital world has been an incubator against the anti-democratization movement in Hong Kong since the Arab Spring by providing people with a way to communicate quickly and organize the movement.

Google and Apple have been hanged in the market for applications that allow users to watch movies and call vehicles. Faced with more and more new laws and legal issues, we are faced with regulatory scrutiny of concerns that regulatory control is a competitive-killing monopoly.

According to critics from Apple and Google, global domination of tech giants serves as a convenient online chokepoint for authoritarian governments to crack down on oppositions and fraudulent elections.

Both companies faced international anger after withdrawing Russia’s opposition voting app from the online marketplace in response to increasing pressure from authorities, including threats of arrest.

Google and Apple, whose operating systems run on 99% of the world’s smartphones, are struggling with the market for applications that allow users to watch movies and call vehicles.

“The app store is a new frontier of censorship,” Natalia Krapiva, a technical lawyer for rights group Access Now, told AFP. “We are witnessing a new phase of attack on digital rights.”

Both companies are facing more and more new legal and legal issues, and regulators are monitoring concerns that their control is a competitive-killing monopoly.

Recent concerns have been about consumer choice and the ability of app developers to avoid Apple from cutting purchases through the App Store by up to 30%.

However, supporters warned of another threat after an app that advised opposition supporters on how to vote for the Kremlin’s allies in Russia’s parliamentary elections was removed from both Apple and Google’s app stores.

“As long as Apple limits the software that millions of people use, the App Store will continue to be a convenient chokepoint for government censorship and opposition crackdowns,” said a digital advocacy group. Fightfor director Evan Greer said. future.

Still, the same technology can go against people, as demonstrated by the Pegasus scandal. Pegasus is essentially a highly invasive spyware that can turn your phone into a pocket listening device.

The limits of big tech

Allegations that the software was used by governments around the world to eavesdrop on human rights activists, executives and politicians caused a global uproar in July.

In the case of Russia, pressure is rising after Moscow has accused US tech giants of election interference and demanded that the app be removed.

“This shows the limits of Big Tech to resist crackdowns on in-election and non-election oppositions in Russia and elsewhere,” said the Alliance’s Election Integrity Fellow to ensure think-tank democracy. One David Levine said.

Sources close to the decision to withdraw the opposition app said the two companies faced criminal accusations or the threat of staff imprisonment and general bullying from authorities.

Levine pointed out that this kind of increasing pressure could be a “guide page” for oppressive governments.

Although these companies are for profit, they may be required to fight hatred, lies and oppression on their devices and platforms because of their global reach and important role in the media.

As a result, Big Tech can get caught up in this kind of battle over subtle issues with the government where it does business.

Catherine Stoner, a professor of political science at Stanford, said: ..

Especially for social media companies like Facebook, the role of an information gatekeeper is the role that companies have brought about.

But the Russian case is particularly resonating because it touches something very personal, which also has tremendous consequences.

“This says the government can’t talk about entering your home and voting against us,” said Isabel Linzer, a research analyst at NGO Freedom House.

“It’s as much election interference as going to a ballot box and stuffing it,” she added.

