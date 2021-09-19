Google and Facebook have laid thousands of miles of submarine cables to ferry the Internet around the world. This is their way.





Both Google and Facebook have laid thousands of miles of cables that stretch between continents along the ocean floor to bring the Internet around the world. Submarine cable laying vessels will pass through icebergs during a cable laying project between Canada, Greenland and Iceland.

Alcatel Submarine Network

Google has five privately owned cable projects underway, but often two tech giants are investing in cable projects with consortia of other companies. Google’s Curie submarine cable landing buoy.

Google Cloud

In total, Google has invested in 19 cable projects around the world.

Facebook is investing in two cables that are currently active. A spokeswoman said he was involved in five more cable projects currently under construction. Ile de Brhat, a cable laying vessel off the coast of Australia.

Alcatel Submarine Network

This is how businesses lay cables along the ocean floor. The new Grace Hopper cable joins the existing Google cable like Curie depicted here.

Google

First, the enterprise needs to plan the route that the cable will take. Jane Stowell.

Google Cloud

Jane Stowell, Google’s strategic negotiator for global infrastructure, told insiders that planning a route could take up to a year.

A Facebook spokesperson told insiders that they could perform bathymetry and geophysical surveys along the expected route and even plan for meters. The laying vessels Ile d’Aiz (foreground) and Ile de Batz (background).

Alcatel Submarine Network

To do this, we dispatch sonar-equipped vessels to map the seafloor and look for risks such as high currents, submarine landslides, unexploded ordnance and land mines.

According to Stowell, the cable itself is about the same thickness as a garden hose. The submarine internet cable is loaded on the laying vessel.

Alcatel Submarine Network

The cable is wrapped in a copper casing for electrical conduction. Submarine cable under construction.

Alcatel Submarine Network

“Next, plastic and steel exteriors are added to waterproof the cables, allowing them to withstand potentially adverse sea conditions such as high currents, earthquakes, and interference from trawlers,” Stowell said. Stated.

Facebook’s 2Africa cable uses aluminum instead of copper, which reduces manufacturing costs and can lead to longer cables. Submarine cable before the coating is added.

Al Cartel Submarine Neworks

2 Africa is being laid across the continent and is 37,000 kilometers long, just slightly shorter than the circumference of the Earth.

Once the route is planned and the cable is created, load the cable on a dedicated laying vessel. A crew member who wraps Google’s Curie submarine cable into a tank on board.

Google Cloud

According to Google’s Stowell, the company uses 50-55 special laying vessels that can accommodate up to 100 crew members. She said it would take four weeks just to load the cable onto the ship.

According to Facebook, the company’s vessels typically require a crew of 30 to 50 people. A special underwater laying ship.

Alcatel Submarine Network

The ship leaves the harbor and winds the cable back. Once in the deep sea, deploy underwater plows and dig a ditch along the seabed where the cables will be laid. Undersea Internet Cable Ship Machinery.

Alcatel Submarine Network

“As the ship advances, the natural movement of the waves covers the cable,” Stowell said.

“The plows in the sea look much like the plows that farmers use in the fields, but they are much larger, about the height of a two-story building,” says Stowell. A submarine laying ship in the Greenland Sea.

Alcatel Submarine Network

Plows are only used at depths of 1,000 to 1,500 meters (3281 to 4921 feet), Stowell added.

“This is where you need to protect your cables from potential damage from other undersea users. Most often, they are anchors for trawlers or vessels that sink into the ocean during storms,” ​​Stowell said. Stated. Submarine cables need to be buried to protect the nets of such trawlers.

Sylvain Lefevre / Getty Images

The cable is fairly safe in the deep sea and does not require burial or armor, she added.

For longer cables, Google will also install a device called an amplifier every 100 meters (328 feet) to boost the signal and keep the data moving, Stwell said. The amplifier is mounted on the laying vessel.

Google Cloud

“Fiber optic cables are made of the purest glass, but the intensity of the rays begins to weaken over long distances,” she said. Submarine cable amplifier after manufacturing.

Alcatel Submarine Network

The amplifier helps restore the light to its original intensity.

When the laying vessel arrives at its final destination, it will not be able to approach the shore. Engineers land Google’s GraceHopper cable on the beach in Bude, England.

Google Cloud

Buoys are used to float cables on the surface of the water and are guided in place by divers, jet skis and small boats. The row of buoys helps the submarine internet cable float when it lands on the shore.

Alcatel Submarine Network

Finally, the cable is pulled up to the beach into a ready-made trench, where it connects to the beach manhole. This is a buried container where the submarine cable is connected to the ground cable and is connected to the cable station. The machine helps land Google’s Grace Hopper cable on the British coast.

Google Cloud

These cables can carry large amounts of data per second. A small boat guides Google’s Grace Hopper from a laying vessel in Bilbao, Spain to the shore.

Google Cloud

Google’s Grace Hopper cable, which landed in the UK earlier this week, is set to collect 340 terabytes of data per second, Stowell said. This means that 17.5 million people can stream 4K video at the same time.

