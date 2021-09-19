Apex Legends players suggest that Respawn copy a major Rainbow Six update to fix an expired issue.





Fans of Apex Legends have suggested that Battle Royale will benefit from Respawn, which removes leaves from Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six Siege book. Dedicate the entire season to improving game performance.

One of Rainbow Six’s most striking achievements is longevity in the gaming community. Released in 2015, it continues to perform well in 2021.

The main reason for its success is Ubisoft’s commitment to making the game run smoothly.

Like Apex Legends, Rainbow Six fans have become accustomed to new characters each season, along with hosting map changes and balancing.

UbisoftOperation Health was an entire season dedicated to repairing Rainbow Six.

But in the second year, Rainbow Six spent the entire season on operational health. This is the season to fix bugs in the game, minimize inconsistencies, and make it run smoothly.

In Apex’s 10th season, fans are asking Respawn to do the same.

Redditor’s “Carbar King” said: “Do you remember Rainbow Six doing” Operation Health “? Yeah, it’s Apex time. I’m constantly booting to the point where I feel it can’t be played. Hold new content, theme the season’s lifeline, focus on bug fixes and new shooting range features, so new players can improve faster. “

Do you remember Rainbow Six doing “Operational Health”? Yeah, it’s Apex time. I’m constantly booting to the point where I feel it can’t be played. Hold new content, theme the season’s lifeline, focus on bug fixes and new shooting range features, so new players can improve faster.From Apex Legends

Another player – u / pandasinmoscow – suggested focusing on season 11 bug fixes, technical improvements, and new deployment processes.

The season puts cosmetics and other new content on the back burner, allowing developers to invest more time in the long-term health of the game. However, new skins may be added over time. They will not just be the focus.

I think it’s time for Apex Legends to seriously consider this.

The post is quite popular with fellow players and suggests that most of the community will accept the lack of new content if Apex improves in the long run.

It’s still unclear if EA will choose such a season and change the Apex schedule, but many are wondering if EA will commit to something that could slow Apex’s growth. I was skeptical.

