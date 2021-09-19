The sign shows the difference in design and screen between Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.





On Thursday, we looked at the print campaign Google is running for its next flagship. The additional Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro signs highlight the design, especially how the screens differ between the smaller and larger models.

The latest sign by photographer David Urbanke shows off smartphones in almost every color. Pixel6 Pro is not black. If possible, Google is promoting the 6 and 6 Pro together, but the larger phone will appear first on the top or left side. It remains interesting that Google sells these devices individually rather than as part of a family / line. Each billboard, on the other hand, advertises different features (Google Lens, Maps, Chat, or Camera) in the upper right corner of the phone.

These side-by-side shots help show how the Pixel 6’s flat 6.4-inch screen is curved, while the edges of the Pixel 6 Pro’s 6.7-inch display are curved. The latter has a significantly thicker bezel when looking at the device head. Especially in the corner.

This effect is further accentuated by the regular 6 with black matte rails. In comparison, the Pro has a matching (black, silver, or gold) aluminum frame that helps distinguish the screen from the body, especially at the top and bottom.

Overall, the differences are subtle, but it serves as a continuation of how the Pixel’s design has historically differed between sizes. The original Pixel and Pixel 4 were visually identical in the regular and XL variations, but the Pixel 2 and Pixel 3 were significantly different. To be fair, Google does not advertise Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro as the same device. This is because the specifications (camera lens, refresh rate, etc.) need to be different.

I never thought I could walk around New York and see my photo on the building. Again, thanks to @Google for allowing me to shoot the Pixel6 campaign. This is a very special experience and will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/bc35u0ujuw

–David Urbanke (@davidurbanke) September 18, 2021

Pixel 6 details:

