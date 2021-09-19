How tech entrepreneurs focus on self-improvement





September 21st is the 2021 National IT Professionals Day, a great opportunity to celebrate and learn from professionals who maintain technical operations and processes and run their businesses smoothly and successfully. These individuals may not have been considered frontline workers during the pandemic, but they still deserve our heartfelt gratitude. Throughout the industry, IT professionals work behind the scenes to keep their businesses open during the blockade and subsequent switch to remote work, enabling organizations to deliver critical products and services to customers around the world. Did.

For all accounts, it was a change in the earthquake. According to a McKinsey study, the pandemic has accelerated the digitization of internal operations and customer interactions for three to four years in a business world that is already running at an alarming rate. The impact of that change is still felt, and the reality is that IT is under more pressure than ever before. Despite the fact that only 37% of IT departments were able to achieve all business commitments in 2020, data from the MuleSofts 2021 Connection Benchmark Report requires IT to complete 30% more projects this year. Indicates that you are. budget.

Continuing to encourage digital transformation, in addition to the myriad demands already placed on IT, I connect with technology business leaders and entrepreneurs, how they can stay ahead of the curve and deliver results. I understand if I’m focusing on self-improvement. For their company:

1. Gather knowledge from multiple sources: Vince Dawkins, President and CEO of Enertia Software

Vince Dawkins, President and CEO of Enertia Software, acknowledges that the constant evolution of technology has made the development of new skills important. He sees automation as a turning point. In today’s environment, which relies heavily on automation, it’s imperative to stay informed and involved in the latest trends, so we understand how they affect our business and our customers. .. The power of automation to provide speed and scale can transform the industry overnight, so it’s imperative to predict where the next progress will occur.

In his own life, Dawkins takes a holistic approach to self-improvement that explains professional development, mental well-being, and physical health. Professionally, he encourages entrepreneurs to expand their knowledge. Look outside your market, industry, or niche. See what others are doing, how they are incorporating new technology into their space, and how to apply it to your space, he says. increase. Remember to extend to these networks and resources and look for development ideas and suggestions within your organization. His industry (upstream oil and gas) is so focused on profits that Dawkins knows directly how important it is to consider improvement and development as an investment. Innovation can be costly, but it is usually much more efficient, feasible, and accurate in the long run.

2. Understand the situation and act accordingly. Blinkist co-founder and co-CTO Tobias Balling

As co-founder and co-CTO of mobile-first micro-learning solutions, it’s no surprise that Tobias Balling is constantly learning. For him, the basis of improvement is knowing where you are now. To solve a large problem, you need to keep an eye on what’s happening so that you can challenge how things work. This observation applies not only to work, but also to your personal life. What actions are you taking to move you forward or get back to work? What habits contribute to and undermine your physical and mental health?

Once you understand the current situation, it’s time to take action. Balling looks at his own technical experience and identifies the process of iterative improvement. When building an app as a software engineer, you usually follow a build-measure-learn cycle. It’s all about doing something, observing, reflecting, and improving the product, he says. Take, for example, Edgar Dales Cone of Learning. It explains how people retain and internalize knowledge through doing the real thing. Of course, you can’t expect to learn it the first time you try something. That’s why Balling has the belief that hard work can significantly improve your ability by combining this approach with a growth mindset.

3. Don’t be afraid to fail: Lauren Covell, Vice President of Treasury at Occupier

For Lauren Covell, Vice President of Finance for Occupier, a commercial real estate proptech company, the role of Technology CFO is all about learning and growth. As job responsibilities increase, CFOs need to continue to hone their skills more than ever. The same skills that led them to the CFO’s seat are not the same skills that solidify future success in that role. Today, she says, the best CFOs recognize and harness the power of technology to gain insights, increase productivity and identify financial trends. The duality of finance and technology is ready to create synergistic methodologies for financial leaders. Re-learning skills is essential for financial leaders to prepare for their new methodology and expanding the strategic scope of their work in the digital landscape.

Covell takes two important steps to ensure that she and her organization are learning and growing consistently. The first is to enable communication between departments. When the lines of communication are open, she believes leaders can better understand the role and performance metrics of each department and assess their needs and challenges. Another, perhaps more difficult task is to make room for failure. Executive teams need to be patient and provide the flexibility to fail the organization. Even if you go the wrong way, it’s worth it if your organization learns something from it. It’s not a matter of course for many leaders to be okay with failure, but it’s an important step in making significant improvements in both personal and professional life.

Continuous improvement has long been a hallmark of the technology industry. But while all enthusiastic about sourcing the latest devices and technologies, many of us tend to ignore our own (and much more valuable) personal and professional development. High-tech business leaders and entrepreneurs need to spend time pondering the areas of self-improvement and organizational innovation, especially in the stress and changing sands of a pandemic. There’s more than one right way to start this journey, but any industry leader can learn from the examples provided by the innovators above.

